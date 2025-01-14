Music Worcester Presents Imani Winds & Boston Brass In Concert This February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Music Worcester welcomes two exemplary ensembles, Imani Winds and Boston Brass for a concert showcasing the variety of classical and contemporary music written for wind and brass instruments at Tuckerman Hall on Friday, February 14th at 8:00 pm.

The Grammy-Award winning Imani Winds rejoins forces with longtime friends Boston Brass in a brand-new collaboration. This unique double bill showcases each group separately and collaboratively, with works by Khachatuarian and Bach, de Falla and Piazzolla, all culminating with a performance of a new commissioned dectet by musical icon and 2024 Kennedy Center honoree Arturo Sandoval.

“Bringing these two ensembles to the stage together is a delight” says Music Worcester Executive Director Adrien Finlay. “These groups are extraordinary not only in their sound but in their efforts to perform and premiere works by living composers. Welcoming back to our stage Boston Brass and introducing Imani Winds on the heels of their 2024 GRAMMY win, this double feature is a performance that will excite listeners of all genres.”

Both ensembles will be participating in Music Worcester's education and outreach program with area students. On February 14th, Boston Brass will be holding a masterclass with music students at Worcester's Burncoat High School, while Imani Winds will hold a masterclass at Auburn High School.

"I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Boston Brass for this incredible masterclass opportunity with my orchestra,” said Meredith Lord, Burncoat High School's music magnet director. “Our students will gain so much from working with such a renowned group. What makes this even more special is that our own brass ensemble will have the honor of performing for them, allowing us to share our passion and hard work. It's a dream come true for both my students and me, and I can't wait to see the magic unfold as we all learn from these incredible musicians!"

Imani Winds is the 2024 GRAMMY winner in the Classical Compendium category for Jeff Scott's “Passion for Bach and Coltrane” released on their recently formed record label, Imani Winds Media. Celebrating over a quarter century of music making, the group has led both a revolution and evolution of the wind quintet through their adventurous programming, imaginative collaborations and outreach endeavors that have inspired audiences of all ages and backgrounds. The ensemble members include Brandon Patrick George, flute; oboist Toyin Spellman-Diaz (an original member); Mark Dover, clarinet; Kevin Newton, french horn; and Monica Ellis, bassoon.

Founded in 1986 by a group of Boston University music students, Boston Brass set out to establish a one-of-a-kind musical experience, featuring colorful classical arrangements, burning jazz standards, and the best of original brass repertoire. Music education is at the core of Boston Brass's identity and the quintet conducts sessions, including masterclasses and residencies around the world, from Rochester, NY to Singapore and many places in-between. Boston Brass are made up of José Sibaja, trumpet; founding member Jeff Conner, trumpet; Chris Castellanos, horn; Domingo Pagliuca, trombone; and William Russell, tuba.

Music Worcester presents Imani Winds and Boston Brass in concert on Friday February 14th at 8pm in Tuckerman Hall, 10 Tuckerman Street, Worcester, MA. Tickets and information for all Music Worcester events can be found at musicworcester.org.

