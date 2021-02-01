Matt Smith Joins MVYRADIO as New Host of The Local Music Cafe

MVYRADIO announced that Matt Smith will join the station as the new host for their long-running program, The Local Music Café. The Local Music Café airs every Tuesday at 9pm and repeats on Sunday at 8pm ET. Shows are archived at MVYRADIO.org/archives. His debut program airs this Tuesday, February 2nd.

As the Managing Director of Club Passim in Cambridge, Matt Smith has booked thousands of musical acts to perform at the world-famous venue. He has been on panels, juries and committees at the Falcon Ridge Folk Festival, Folk Alliance International, and the Northeast Regional Folk Alliance. Matt has also served two terms on the Board of Directors of Folk Alliance International and is a former President of that board. He currently teaches Venue Management at Berklee Online. Matt knows this region's music and musical talents, like no other.

The Local Music Café has run on MVYRADIO for decades. Longtime host Alison Hammond stepped down at the end of January after hosting over 1000 hour-long episodes. Initially featuring artists from Martha's Vineyard and Cape Cod, the show expanded its range to include New England artists. Smith will retain the format.



"When Alison announced the end of her run, we brainstormed some ideas trying to think of the perfect person who could bring an ear for up-and-coming talent and a passion for sharing musical discoveries," said PJ Finn, Executive Director/Program Director for MVYRADIO. "With those parameters in mind, all signs quickly pointed to Matt Smith."

"I'm honored to be bringing local music from throughout New England to MVYRADIO's airwaves," said Smith. "I respect and appreciate the work that Alison's done and am thrilled to take the reins of this program. There are so many artists I love, whose songs I can't wait to share with MVYRADIO's audience."

MVYRADIO is located on Martha's Vineyard and broadcasts to the Cape & Islands on 88.7FM. It also broadcasts on 96.5FM in Newport, RI and streams its live broadcast to a worldwide audience at MVYRADIO.org.