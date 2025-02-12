Mark Riley to Headline Comedy Night At Samuel Slater's Restaurant in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedy will return to Samuel Slater’s Restaurant in Webster, MA on Friday, March 21st, 2025, 7:30 PM featuring Mark Riley plus special guests Steve Scarfo and Chris D for a night of laughs.

Mark Riley was born and raised in Boston (yes, he can sort of pronounce his "r's") and is one of the most-booked comedians in New England. His high energy and unique perspective on everyday situations combined with his sharp observational humor keeps audiences in stitches. His material is always changing so you'll never see the same show twice. He connects with audiences in a unique way and is fearless to hecklers! Whether you're looking for a family-friendly show, PG-13, or R rated, (he draws the line at X rated) he will deliver laughter. Mark can perform anywhere and for any audience and deliver a great show. And to further impress you, he was a finalist in the 2016 Boston Comedy Festival.

Steve Scarfo is a 25+ year veteran of the Boston Comedy Scene and was noticed by The Boston Globe at his first performance. His high-energy, real-life approach to material coupled with his sometimes bizarre viewpoint is sure to strike a chord in any audience and keep them in stitches. He has worked all over New England, including Comedy Connection in Boston and Portland, Nick's Comedy Stop in Boston, Laugh Boston, Comix, North Shore Comedy and Headliners Comedy Clubs, Laugh New England and with Laugh Riots Productions. Steve has worked with many national acts including Dave Coulier, Victoria Jackson, Jeff Dunham, Lenny Clarke and Bob Marley. Steve also appeared in the A&E real life drama “Caesars 24 / 7,” figured prominently in the Red Sox World Series MasterCard commercial, and appears in several movies Including “Fever Pitch,” “The Departed” and “The Fighter”.

Chris Dimitrakopoulos aka Chris D. is a Greek-American comedian from Peabody, MA. With his blend of jokes about his quirky, immigrant family and his unique perspective on the world around him, Chris is quickly becoming one of the nation's rising, young talents. He has been a standout at The Beantown Comedy Riots, The Boston Comedy Festival, and The Burbank Comedy Festival in LA. In addition to regularly opening for national headliners like Juston McKinney and Lenny Clarke, Chris once held the prestigious title of "Comic in Residence" at the famous Comedy Studio in Cambridge, MA. He was chosen by Showtime producers to be the East Coast warm-up comic after his appearance on Rob Gronkowski's Unsportsmanlike Comedy.

Samuel Slater’s Restaurant at Indian Ranch offers a variety of events year round, along with seasonal concerts at Indian Ranch amphitheater, the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Other upcoming events at Samuel Slater’s include Branded Country That Rocks on February 15th, Comedy Night With Juston McKinney & Guests on February 21st, Red Solo Cup: A Tribute to the Legendary Toby Keith on February 22nd, Below Deck Band: A Tribute to Yacht Rock on March 1st, Boombox: The '70s and '80s Experience on March 7th, Traveller: The Chris Stapleton Experience on March 14th, St. Patrick’s Day Celebration with Soul Function Boston on March 15th, Frank Santos Jr Hypnotist/Comedian on March 22nd, Pinecone Plaque or Pinecone Wreath Workshop on March 27th, Alter Ego Party Band on March 28th, The Verge Band on April 5th, Whiskey Boulevard on April 12th, ABRAXAS: Santana Tribute Band on April 19th, and The Banging 88s Dueling Piano on April 26th. More events will be announced soon.

Tickets for Comedy Night at Slater’s with Mark Riley & Guests on Friday, March 21st, 2025 are on-sale now at samuelslaters.com. Doors open at 6:30 PM; show starts at 7:30 PM. Samuel Slater’s Restaurant is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour’s drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield.



