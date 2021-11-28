Marblehead School of Ballet Holding Community Appreciation Week

The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) in Marblehead, Massachusetts celebrates its annual Community Appreciation Week with special activities from Friday, December 3 through Saturday, December 11. The MSB and the North Shore Civic Ballet's drive continues to collect winter coats and pajamas to help neighbors in need during the COVID-19 pandemic now through Saturday, December 11.

"For 50 years, the Marblehead School of Ballet has been a part of the community. We thank everyone for supporting us all these years. Throughout Community Appreciation Week, we welcome newcomers to the Marblehead School of Ballet's family. During the holiday season, we ask the public to think of people less fortunate suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic by donating a new or gently used winter coat for people of all ages or brand new pajama sets for children ages zero to six to our collection drive," said Paula K. Shiff, Director of MSB.

On Saturday, December 4, catch the Marblehead School of Ballet in Marblehead's annual holiday parade beginning at noon. Follow the route starting at Front Street and continuing down State Street, Washington Street, 5 Corners, Atlantic Avenue, Pleasant Street and ending at NGB.

During Community Appreciation Week, the MSB offers several special promotions. With the Tell a Friend offer, a new student may attend any online drop-in class for the discounted rate of $10 with the promo code WALK10 from December 3 through December 11. Interested dancers or parents may also arrange a complimentary consultation with Ms. Shiff to discuss their dance plans and interests, while also learning more about the school's history, classes, customized teaching and opportunities.

MSB's online store features apparel and fun accessories for dancers on anyone's gift list. During December, dance patrons may shop at https://msb-ballet.creator-spring.com/ and receive a special 10% discount using the promo code SAVE10DEC.

For a class schedule, visit http://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/the-school/schedule/. New students must pre-register before attending a class at https://bit.ly/MSBAccountRegistration. Parents and guardians, who are considering dance training and opportunities for children and teenagers, are welcome to contact the school for additional information at 781-631-6262.

The MSB and the North Shore Civic Ballet, a not-for-profit dance company providing performances and arts education to the greater Boston community for more than 40 years, are holding a winter coat and pajama drive to help our neighbors experiencing hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations of new or gently used warm winter coats for children and adults, without broken zippers, rips, tears, or stains are welcome. The drive is also collecting new pajamas for children, zero to six years of age, which will be given to Lynn Economic Opportunity.

Anton's Cleaners will clean the coats free-of-charge. The cleaned garments will be distributed through the Coats for Kids Partners Distribution Network to a range of organizations, including Massachusetts Community Action Programs, Salvation Army, Women's Lunch Place, DCF, and Catholic Charities. The new pajamas will be given to Lynn Economic Opportunity, a nonprofit in Lynn, Massachusetts, to distribute to children in need. This agency is one of the largest providers of early education and care in southern Essex County, working with children and families.

Bring your winter coats and pajamas to the dance studio, located at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, now through Saturday, December 11. Donors must contact the school at 781-631-6262 or e-mail msb@havetodance.com first to arrange a date and time to drop off a donation.

Celebrating its 50th year, the Marblehead School of Ballet, founded in 1971 by Paula K. Shiff, has earned a wide reputation for the excellence of its training and integrity of purpose. Classical ballet forms the core of teaching with particular emphasis on correct alignment and development of strength and agility. The sheer pleasure of dance and music is always central to the classroom experience.

The basic graded program for children includes classes in ballet technique with advanced work in repertoire and pointe. The school also offers a modern dance department, classes for young children in creative movement and classes in improvisation and technique for the older student. A full range of adult classes is offered.

MSB is home to the North Shore Civic Ballet Company (NSCB). The NSCB gives concert performances and a variety of educational programs for schools; all are suitable for different age groups and levels of development.

For further information, call 781-631-6262, send an e-mail to msb@havetodance.com or visit www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com. Follow MSB on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @MSB_ballet.