Marblehead School of Ballet Celebrates 50th Anniversary With Summer Dance Intensive Performance

The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) in Marblehead, Massachusetts celebrates its 50th anniversary with the 2022 Summer Dance Intensive Performance on Saturday, July 30 at 1:30 p.m. at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts. The performance is free and open to the public. A donation may be made to The Ruth N. Shiff Memorial Fund or the North Shore Civic Ballet Company (NSCB), a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization.

The performance features students enrolled in the MSB's 2022 Summer Dance Intensive. A range of repertory highlighting ballet, modern, Spanish sevillanas, and more will be performed in works by Ivan Korn, Carlos Fittante, Nancy Murphy, and Marius Petipa staged by the MSB's director, Paula K Shiff.

"The performance culminates the 2022 Summer Dance Intensive program and various technique classes. During the first two weeks of the Intensive, the dancers focused on their ballet and modern technique. They also enriched their knowledge with related disciplines, such as other dance genres, acting for dancers, Pilates, anatomy and more. The Summer Dance Intensive concludes with the dancers learning, rehearsing and bringing many works of choreography to life in a studio performance open to the public to see and enjoy. This is a big challenge for these up-and-coming dancers," said Shiff.

The MSB 2022 Summer Dance Intensive program was sponsored in part by The Ruth N. Shiff Memorial Fund. The Fund also supported a limited number of merit-based scholarships for aspiring dancers to attend the summer intensive.

As in-studio space is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, guests must make a reservation in advance by calling 781-631-6262 or contacting msb@havetodance.com. Guests must provide first and last names, the number of reservations needed and a telephone or e-mail address for confirmation.

Celebrating its 50th year, the Marblehead School of Ballet, founded in 1971 by Paula K. Shiff, has earned a wide reputation for the excellence of its training and integrity of purpose. Classical ballet forms the core of teaching with particular emphasis on correct alignment and development of strength and agility. The sheer pleasure of dance and music is always central to the classroom experience.

The basic graded program for children includes classes in ballet technique with advanced work in repertoire and pointe. The school also offers a modern dance department, classes for young children in creative movement and classes in improvisation and technique for the older student. A full range of adult classes is offered.

MSB is home to the North Shore Civic Ballet Company (NSCB). The NSCB gives concert performances and a variety of educational programs for schools; all are suitable for different age groups and levels of development.

For further information, call 781-631-6262, send an e-mail to msb@havetodance.com or visit www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com.

Photo Credit: Peter A. Smith