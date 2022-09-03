Marblehead Ballet's 51st Season Workshops to Include Theatre Arts, Polish Folk Dance, and More

The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) will celebrate its 51st season with special workshops and classes designed to meet the interests of children, teenagers, and adults of all levels. A range of classes, workshops, and events from ballet to ballroom dancing are lined up for the 2022-2023 year in-studio and live online. The studio is located at 115 Pleasant Street in picturesque Marblehead, Massachusetts.



"Our 51st season places us in the great tradition of ballet. This is a traditional art form passed from one generation to the next: from teacher to student, from the older generation to the younger generation, said Paula K. Shiff, Director, Marblehead School of Ballet. "As time passes, the student becomes the teacher and the art form continues. Every person, who passed through our studio, helped sustain our tradition. The Marblehead School of Ballet thanks all of you, and we look forward to the future."

Special 51st Season Workshop Series

To celebrate the 51st season, four special workshops will be featured. The first workshop presents the Monthly Dance Adventure, covering four short Sevillanas dances from the popular Sevillanas Corraleras originating in Seville, Spain. The Sevillanas are the premiere dance form, enjoyed as a solo, duet, or in groups. They are danced at celebrations, festivals, and parties!



The workshop meets monthly on Sundays, September 11, October 8, November 13, and December 11 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. EST. Students of all levels, ages 12 and over, are welcome. No previous dance experience is required. Carlos Fittante, a principal dancer and co-choreographer with the Boston Early Music Festival and artistic director of BALAM Dance Theatre in New York City, teaches this enriching workshop.



The second spotlights Broadway in the 'Theater Arts Workshop', a six week series with Karen Marie Pisani, the former Dance Captain and a performer in the National Touring Company of A Chorus Line under the direction of Michael Bennett. Learn what theater kids do in New York City! This theater workshop for seven to ten year olds will create a Broadway atmosphere, where all forms of dance, voice and acting skills are learned and applied. The six-week series runs on Tuesdays from October 4 through November 9 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.



In the third featured series, Ivan Korn teaches Modern Dance Technique, a four-session workshop on Modern dance with an emphasis on learning a two-minute choreography. Students, ages 12 plus, will develop spatial awareness, an understanding of music fundamentals of beat and rhythm, and phrasing of dance movement. The workshop takes place on Saturdays, October 15 through November 12, from 11:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. No class will be held on October 29.



Korn, a native of Santiago, Chile, earned a Master of Fine Arts in choreography at the Boston Conservatory and has performed in New England at the Boston Center for the Arts, The Joyce SoHo in New York, and at Jacob's Pillow in Becket, Massachusetts.



In the last workshop, dancer Eddie Lempitski returns to the school to teach a Polish Folk Dance class on Saturday, November 19 from 11:30 a.m.to 1:00 p.m. Students will learn to dance the Polish dance, Polonaise. Lempitski, a MSB graduate and a past performer with the North Shore Civic Ballet, was a member of the Krakowiak Polish Dancers of Boston and performed throughout North America and Poland.



Registration for these workshops may be done online at marbleheadschoolofballet.com/classes/schedule/. The workshops are provided both in-studio and live online. To participate, call 781-631-6262 or contact msb@havetodance.com.

New Season of Classes

Embracing a motto of quality education, the MSB provides individual attention and works with people to reach their goals. The school's curriculum offers classes to meet seasoned dancers' needs, as well as avocational and up-and-coming dancers of all ages. Children, teenagers, and adults find a range of opportunities available to meet their interests. The new season offers classes for all ages and levels in ballet, pointe, pre-pointe, variations, modern, creative movement, stretch and strength, Ballroom, swing, Argentine Tango, Latin solo work, and Tai Chi. Students may register for classes full-time or on a rolling basis. Drop-ins are welcome. View the schedule at bit.ly/MSBschedule.

Private and semi-private lessons are also available live online and in the studio for dancers of all ages and levels by appointment. Lessons are available to create a fun dance at a couple's wedding, prepare for an athletic competition, develop skills for a dance performance, practice for college auditions, cross-train for a sport, work on alignment and coordination, or seek additional instruction. Information about private lessons is available at bit.ly/2CtETn6.

Register

MSB operates year round and offers open enrollment on a rolling basis. Although students are welcome to start any time, advanced registration is required. To register for any class or for further information, visit www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com, call 781-631-6262, or contact msb@havetodance.com.

About Marblehead School of Ballet

Celebrating its 51st year, the Marblehead School of Ballet, founded in 1971 by Paula K. Shiff, has earned a wide reputation for the excellence of its training and integrity of purpose. Classical ballet forms the core of teaching with particular emphasis on correct alignment and development of strength and agility. The sheer pleasure of dance and music is always central to the classroom experience.



The basic graded program for children includes classes in ballet technique with advanced work in repertoire and pointe. The school also offers a modern dance department, classes for young children in creative movement and classes in improvisation and technique for the older student. A full range of adult classes is offered.



MSB is home to the North Shore Civic Ballet Company (NSCB). The NSCB gives concert performances and a variety of educational programs for schools; all are suitable for different age groups and levels of development.



Photo Credit: Peter A. Smith