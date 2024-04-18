IMAGINE VAN GOGH Immersive Exhibition Returns To Boston In June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Imagine Van Gogh featuring more than 200 of the Dutch artist's paintings, is returning to Boston due to popular demand on June 21, 2024 at the SoWa Power Station, centrally located in the city's vibrant SoWa Art + Design District. A true architectural wonder that once housed the world's largest power generation plant, The SoWa Power Station is an all- season events space intended to serve as a blank canvas for community, celebration, and innovation. Imagine Van Gogh has sold more than 4 million tickets worldwide

The exhibit, created in France by Artistic Directors Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron, will fill 24,000 square feet of the SoWa Power Station. Mauger is the original creator of the first immersive Van Gogh exhibition, presented in 2008 at Cathédrale d'Images in France and in 2011 at the ArtScience Museum in Singapore. Her creation inspired various digital Van Gogh exhibitions that toured around the world in the years since. In 2017, Mauger and Baron presented a new, elevated version of Imagine Van Gogh in Image Totale© at Halle de La Villette in Paris.

Imagine Van Gogh allows the viewer to enter and roam the luminous dreamscapes conjured by Vincent Van Gogh, projected in infinitesimally fine detail and at the grandest scale, accompanied by the music of Prokofiev, Saint-Saëns, Schubert, Mozart, Satie, and more. Invented by Albert Plecy in 1977, Image Totale© has been adapted by Mauger and Baron to offer passage into the visionary works of a beloved genius, where we become engulfed by those famously tactile brushstrokes.

Speaking with The New York Times in 2021 Mauger said she “wanted people to appreciate the details of Van Gogh's artwork …without the barrier of a frame… its just you inside the painting... [it also helps introduce] art to children, who, because of their height, may not see paintings well in crowded museums. It also replaces the often-rigid museum etiquette, with its near silence and strictures intended to protect the artwork, with a looser atmosphere filled by music, lounging and chitchat”

“Imagine Van Gogh is the ONE to visit. The Exhibit makes use of an ideal space to display panoramic views of the artist's work in a more authentic manner”- Boston.com

Tickets

Tickets are on sale tomorrow, April 19, 2024, at 10AM ET at www.imaginevangogh.com