BOSTON THEATER MARATHON XXVI Comes to Boston Playwrights' Theatre in May

Boston Playwrights' Theatre has announced Boston Theater Marathon XXVI, featuring 50 ten-minute plays written by 50 New England playwrights and presented by 50 New England theatre companies. Inspired by the iconic Boston Marathon, the Boston Theater Marathon (BTM) is a “theatre endurance event” that provides a unique showcase and connecting point for New England artists and audiences, and is an impressive demonstration of the depth and breadth of what is possible in a ten-minute script.

“As we launch into the next 25 years of the Marathon, we are looking at how this beloved annual event can continue to feel fresh and vital for artists and audiences,” BPT Artistic Director Megan Sandberg-Zakian says. “Based on survey data from the last two years, we launched an outreach plan to connect with those who are underrepresented in all aspects of the BTM—including in our submission pool, readers, selected playwrights, and producing companies. This has meant outreach to younger playwrights, playwrights of color, and playwrights and producers from outside of Massachusetts. I'm quite excited about the results this year—and even more excited to get in a room with all these plays and playwrights in May!”

Net proceeds from the Boston Theater Marathon benefit the Theatre Community Benevolent Fund (TCBF), which provides financial relief in a confidential, respectful manner to individual theatre practitioners of Greater Boston and the surrounding areas. The organization makes it possible for theatre artists to offer support to one another and deepen the sense of community in Boston.

“[TCBF] provides no-strings funding to artists in times of catastrophic emergency, be it an unexpected medical procedure, a fire in their home, or anything else. We exist as a life raft, there to help people through the hard times,” Alex Lonati, president of TCBF's board of directors, says. “But not only do we support the Boston arts community, we are supported by the Boston arts community—all of the funds we grant come from donations from artists, art lovers, and organizations who want to help. And the Boston Theater Marathon is our biggest and most essential fundraiser of the year. This one day is the epitome of our mission—community coming together to make art and raising money for those who need an extra hand.”

Boston Theater Marathon XXVI will take place on the Kate Snodgrass Stage at Boston Playwrights' Theatre on Commonwealth Avenue. The event will be divided into five blocks, each featuring ten new plays by New England writers and running approximately 100 minutes. Audience members can purchase tickets for a specific ten-play block (or blocks); the Five Block Pass offers admission to the full event at a discounted rate. BTM XXVI will also be livestreamed so that new play fans can be part of the event from any location.

Full event details and tickets are available on www.BostonPlaywrights.org.