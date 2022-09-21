Review Roundup: JAGGED LITTLE PILL on Tour; Read All of the Reviews!

The National Tour of Jagged Little Pill is now underway! The tour opened in Las Vegas on September 6.

Heidi Blickenstaff (she/her) reprises her role from the Broadway production as Mary Jane Healy, joined by Lauren Chanel (she/her) as Frankie Healy, Chris Hoch (he/him) as Steve Healy and Dillon Klena (he/him) as Nick Healy. The cast also includes Jade McLeod (they/them) as Jo and Allison Sheppard (she/her) as Bella.

The ensemble includes Lee H. Alexander (he/him), Delaney Brown (she/they), Jada Simone Clark (she/her), Lani Corson (she/her), Rishi Golani (he/him), Jason Goldston (he/they), Zach Hess (he/him), Cydney Kutcipal (they/them), Jordan Leigh McCaskill (they/she), Alana Pollard (she/they), Daniel Thimm (he/him), Kei Tsuruharatani (she/they), and Jena VanElslander. Maya J. Christian (she/her), Claire Crause (she/her), Sean Doherty (he/him) and Charles P. Way (he/him) join the cast as swings.

Learn more here.

Let's see what the critics are saying...

Pantages Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

Evan Henerson, BroadwayWorld: JAGGED LITTLE PILL ultimately concludes on a more upbeat note than one might expect, but amazingly the resolution does not seem false or disingenuous. Ultimately, forgiveness, growth and a new self-awareness can be powerful tools, and anger can give way to something else. If the makers of Jagged Little Pill can live with this, then we certainly can as well.

Talia Sajor, Daily Bruin: When it comes to jukebox musicals, many struggle with performing songs as mere accessories that are unrelated to the overall narrative rather than an aid to propel the story forward, but "Jagged Little Pill" overcomes this hurdle. Between the powerful themes tackled, Morrisette's meaningful songwriting and alternative-rock instrumentals, the album serves as a strong accompaniment to the script and overall show. Along with added harmonies to make her songs more suitable for a stage show, these elements formed one homogenous, joyous and heartbreaking performance.

Cori Graham, SoCal Thrills: Heidi Blickenstaff (Mary Jane) is an absolute legend. MJ's internal struggles are demonstrated early on in her performance of "Smile" which was a hauntingly beautiful performance. "Forgiven" was visually and vocally amazing, but Uninvited was the most chillingly beautiful number Blickenstaff performed. Her vocal performances were both strong and vulnerable, truly embodying who MJ is. Dillon Klena's performance of "Perfect" was heartbreaking.