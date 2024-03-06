Review Roundup: CLUE North American Tour Launches; What Do the Critics Think?

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The North American tour of CLUE has officially kicked off, opening in Minneapolis this month.

The cast of Clue includes Mariah Burks as the Cook, John Treacy Egan as Colonel Mustard, Michelle Elaine as Miss Scarlet, Joanna Glushak as Mrs. Peacock, Tari Kelly as Mrs. White, Mark Price as Wadsworth, John Shartzer as Mr. Green, Jonathan Spivey as Professor Plum, Alex Syiek as Mr. Boddy, Teddy Trice as the Cop, and Elisabeth Yancey as Yvette. The understudies are Greg Balla, Alison Ewing, Mary McNulty and James Taylor Odom.

Led by Broadway Director Casey Hushion (Associate Director of Mean Girls and The Prom, Associate Resident Director of Aladdin, choreography for the Netflix series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

Check out photos from the Clue tour at /article/Photos-Get-a-First-Look-at-CLUE-North-American-Tour-20240305. Plus, check out the full tour route at /shows/backstage.php?showid=334538.

Read the reviews so far for the North American tour of Clue below!

Jared Fessler, BroadwayWorld: Without divulging spoilers, I can attest that this production of Clue unfolds in a brisk 80 minutes, sans intermission, and is recommended for ages 12 and above. I wholeheartedly recommend catching this captivating rendition of Clue at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis.

Rob Hubbard, TwinCities.com: It feels like that’s what playwright Sandy Rustin and director Casey Hushion were shooting for with “Clue,” a stage comedy built from a board game and a 1985 film fashioned after it. Currently opening a 21-city tour at Minneapolis’ Orpheum Theatre, its key ingredients are pace and outrageousness. And, if you’re in the right mood, you could have some fun with it, for it’s as much of a spoof of the game as it is an homage to it.

Rohan Preston, Star Tribune: As the body count was notching up Wednesday evening at Minneapolis' Orpheum Theatre, a technical glitch stopped things halfway through the national tour launch of "Clue," the old Hasbro board game that was made into a 1985 Paramount film and has now become a theatrical comedy. An art piece that functions as the cover of a safe errantly swung open and stayed that way in the madcap whodunit. The snafu caused a five-minute pause that doubled as an unscheduled intermission for what is ordinarily an 80-minute one-act play that creators have likened to a bullet train.



Average Rating: 70.0%






