MOMOLOGUES THE MUSICAL Arrives In Boston For Mother's Day Weekend

Motherhood is funny. Now there's a musical to prove it.

Culled from the best material in three hit comedies, MOMologues the Musical's Boston due date is just in time for Mother's Day. The MOMologues, a series of three hit comedies enjoyed by thousands of fans in the U.S. and around the globe, has grown up into a musical - with two concert performances slated for Club Cafe in Boston on May 8 and 9, 2024.

Proceeds will benefit Home Base, a national nonprofit serving Veterans, Service Members, Military Families and Families of the Fallen.. The stand out cast from the Boston area includes Amy Barker, Abby Casey, Andrea Lyman, Paula Markowicz and Lisa Yuen, led by music director Jorden Amir.

Creator Lisa Rafferty has assembled a talented team of composers and lyricists who wrote 13 funny and touching songs, from having your first baby to sending your first off to college. Together they have conceived songs from fan favorite material like the 'Advice Overload' you hear while pregnant, 'Playground' about picking up mom friends at the park, 'Everything Sounds Better in a Christmas Letter' - don't we know it? - and 'Show Up, Shut Up, Pay Up,' which offers sardonic advice for life with teenagers. "Our mission is to find the funny in the toughest job you will ever love," says Rafferty. "Now we deliver laughter, and sometimes tears, through song."

Adds composer/lyricist/music supervisor Adam McDonald, "My work has been inspired by my mom and the source material of these wonderful shows. It's been tremendous to work with the creative team. Together, we channel our inner mothers and find the universal comedy."

Offers Rafferty, "In 2014, we were honored to do a performance of our play 'The Best of The MOMologues' as a benefit for the wonderful work of the Home Base. It's our privilege to do so again with our latest production. My nephew, Cpl. Christopher Daud, was a Marine who died by suicide in 2017. I greatly appreciate the important work they do for survivor families and many military parents, children, and others."

Home Base is a national nonprofit dedicated to healing the invisible wounds of war for Veterans of all eras, Service Members, Military Families and Families of the Fallen through world-class, direct clinical care, wellness, education and research - all at no cost to them - regardless of era of service, discharge status or geographical location.

The MOMologues series of hit comedies, written by Lisa Rafferty, Stefanie Cloutier and Sheila Eppolito, began when the original version of the show played to a sold-out run in Boston in 2002. Two more shows followed, sourced from the playwrights' growing children and spanning the newborn to college experiences including MOMologues2: Off to School and MOMologues3: The Final Push. Mothers everywhere relate to the desperate quest for a vacation day, the search for mom companionship, the angsty teenage era, all within the complicated love affair of motherhood. The three shows are published through the prestigious Concord Theatricals.

MOMologues The Musical, created by Lisa Rafferty. Music and lyrics by Danny K. Bernstein, Stefanie Cloutier, Rebecca Flanders, Sheldon Gartner, Adam McDonald, Lisa Rafferty and Shimon Smith. Proceeds will be donated to the Home Base program for military families. May 8 and 9 at 7:00 pm at Club Cafe, Boston. Doors open at 6:15 pm. Tickets are $39-$49 and can be purchased at Club Cafe. com.