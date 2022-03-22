MISS HOLMES RETURNS Comes to Greater Boston Stage Company in April

Greater Boston Stage Company will present Miss Holmes Returns directed by Weylin Symes, a theatrical "fan fiction" that expands on the feminist themes of Miss Holmes, using the characters, settings, and tropes created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Performances run April 21 - May 8, 2022.

A nurse and activist finds herself on the run, wanted for murder. Pursued by authorities who choose to ignore a clear case of self-defense due to her Indian heritage, and by sinister figures from the shadowy criminal underworld, she turns to Miss Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Dorothy Watson for help. Miss Holmes Returns explores the added challenges and risks faced by these iconic characters if they were women, while also examining how the effects of sexism, classism, and racism intersect.

"Sherlock is an atypical, brilliant, neurotic sociopath and feminist," reflects leading lady, Marge Dunn, after portraying the title character of Miss Holmes back in 2018. She offers us a window into the character she portrays. "In our world, Sherlock is an incredibly subversive individual given her potentially illegal investigative tactics paired with that whole thing about being a woman. It is a grand mission of hers to aid the helpless, so there is also a bit of Victorian Robin Hood about her."

The World Premiere of Miss Holmes Returns is written by Chicago-based playwright, Christopher M. Walsh. Walsh has penned a new adventure following the success of his Miss Holmes. He discusses the inspiration behind it all. "The source material provides plenty of interesting jumping-off points. Miss Holmes was written in response to events within the Chicago theatre community and came out of the same cultural climate that led to the #MeToo movement. Miss Holmes Returns hopes to expand upon that awareness, influenced by Black Lives Matter, the treatment of immigrants at our southern border, and attacks on Asian Americans in response to the pandemic, as well as recent legislation limiting women's bodily autonomy. Historical events from the Victorian era, such as the aftermath of the Indian Rebellion of 1857, or the campaigns to repeal the Contagious Diseases Acts, provided allegorical context for the themes this play hopes to address."

Walsh goes further by saying, "Our characters confront criminals, schemers, and brutes, but the biggest challenge they face comes from a repressive ideology, whose roots are dug deep into the soil of our culture. The struggles against sexism, racism, classism, or any beliefs or fears designed to pit people against each other, are intertwined."

Dunn discusses what it's like returning to the theatre and this role after two years, "There is something really remarkable, personally, about returning to the stage and simultaneously returning to a character I have played before. The play specifically allows for these years to have passed for our characters as well, which heightens some of the tension. Sherlock has been busy but still hunting for the same person as the last time we saw her. Carrying the weight of this time adds a flavorful layer to her motives and ambitions."

As Dunn puts it, "This play has everything! Murder, mistaken identities, maps, social justice warriors, sibling rivalries, botany lessons, various British dialects, more murder, awkward flirting, empowered women empowering women, and Mrs. Hudson ready with a cup of tea." Reserve your seats today!

Health and Safety: We are committed to keeping Greater Boston Stage Company a safe and welcoming space for everyone. Masks are required for all visitors, as well as proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours. For more information, please visit greaterbostonstage.org/health-and-safety.html.