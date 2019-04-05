MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Comes to Greater Boston Stage Company

Greater Boston Stage Company proudly presents the beloved rock 'n' roll musical Million Dollar Quartet. Million Dollar Quartet brings to life the famed 1956 on-the-fly recording session at Sun Records that brought together icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins for one of the greatest jam sessions ever. Featuring a score of hits that includes "Blue Suede Shoes," "Great Balls of Fire," "Walk the Line," "Hound Dog," and more, Million Dollar Quartet will have audiences dancing in their seats. Directed by Associate Artistic Director Ilyse Robbins, performances run April 25 - May 19, 2019. The Press Opening is Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 3:00pm.

Shares Robbins, "I first heard about Million Dollar Quartet from my parents. They enjoyed it so much, that they saw it twice - in New York and on tour. It turns out that in one of the productions, my parents saw our Music Director and Jerry Lee Lewis, James Scheider, who was their favorite part of the show." She continues, "Million Dollar Quartet is an evening of song, joy, and story - three things that I love."

The Million Dollar Quartet Cast features Melissa Geerlof, Nile Scott Hawver, Luke Linsteadt, Trey Lundquist, Matthew Pitts, Austin Wayne Price, Robert Saoud, and James Scheider.

The Design Team is comprised of Scenic Designer Patrick Lynch, Lighting Designer Jeff Adelberg, Costume Designer Stephen LaMonica - a Young Company alum, Sound Designer John Stone, and Props Master Emme Shaw. Music Direction is by James Scheider.

Single Tickets for Million Dollar Quartet: $50-60 Adults; $45-55 Seniors; $20 Students (with valid ID). Thrifty Thursday tickets cost $15 at the door and are available for the Thursday, April 25, 2019 performance at 7:30pm. Group Sales are available, please contact Bryan Miner, Audience Development Manager, at 781-587-7907 or bryan@greaterbostonstage.org.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at Greater Boston Stage Company at (781) 279-2200, or visit www.greaterbostonstage.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You