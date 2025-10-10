Lyric Stage Boston Unveils Cast and Creative Team for A SHERLOCK CAROL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lyric Stage Boston will present A Sherlock Carol by Mark Shanahan this holiday season, running November 14 through December 21, 2025. Directed by Ilyse Robbins, the production reimagines two of literature’s most enduring figures—Sherlock Holmes and Ebenezer Scrooge—in a mystery that combines humor, heart, and holiday spirit.

In the play, Moriarty is “as dead as a doornail,” and Sherlock Holmes finds himself without purpose—until a grown-up Tiny Tim seeks his help in investigating the death of Scrooge. What follows is a festive detective story that blends intrigue, redemption, and classic Dickensian warmth.

“If you’re a Sherlock Holmes fan at all and you love Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, this is the show for you,” said Robbins. “This script is the smartest and wittiest mash-up you can imagine—brought to life by a killer cast.”

The production features Leigh Barrett*, Christopher Chew*, Mark Linehan*, Paul Melendy*, Michelle Moran, and Jon Vellante*.

Scenic design is by Erik D. Diaz**, costume design by Sophia Barimidze, lighting design by SeifAllah Salotto-Cristobal**, sound design by Alex Berg, and props by Julia Wonkka.

Performances begin Friday, November 14, and continue through Sunday, December 21. The press performance is scheduled for Sunday, November 16 at 3:00 p.m. A Sherlock Carol is produced by Lyric Stage Boston, located at 140 Clarendon Street, Boston, MA.