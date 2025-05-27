Lowell Summer Music Series Set To Kick Off 35th Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Lowell Summer Music Series is set to return to the heart of The Mill City for its 35th season, bringing 12 nationally touring acts to the stage all summer long. This year's lineup features an eclectic mix of artists, including Los Lobos, Grace Potter, Galactic, KALEO, Josh Ritter, and more.

From June 20 through mid-September, concerts will be held at the scenic, tree-lined Boarding House Park in downtown Lowell. Attendees can enjoy top-tier performances in an easygoing and intimate venue, relaxing on blankets and beach chairs in a beautiful outdoor setting.

Tickets for all shows are available now at LowellSummerMusic.org.

2025 Season Lineup:

● June 20 – Gaelic Storm

● June 22 – Los Lobos

● June 28 – Darlene Love

● June 29 – Eaglemania

● July 11 – Galactic

● July 17 – Grace Potter

● August 3 – KALEO

● August 8 – The Wood Brothers

● August 10 – Sierra Hull

● August 24 – Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band

● September 13 – Let's Sing Taylor

● September 14 – Big Head Todd & The Monster

“This year's lineup brings a little something for everyone—from rock legends and rootsy storytellers to high-energy funk and family-friendly fun,” said James Macdonald, Series Director. “Our goal is simple: to deliver memorable shows in a relaxed and welcoming setting. We want to help people experience this remarkable city and all it has to offer.”

The series will once again offer Free Fun For Kids, a long-running program that brings family-friendly performances and activities to young audiences on Wednesday and Thursday mornings in July and August. Each event features live entertainment—like music, dance, magic, and animal shows—along with free lunches provided by Lowell Public Schools, healthy snacks, free books from Project LEARN, creative activities and free trolley rides provided by the National Park Service. This program is completely free and serves thousands of children and families each summer.

This year also marks the 44th annual Banjo and Fiddle contest. Running from 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 6, the event is free for both contestants and spectators who can experience workshops, organized jam sessions and of course banjo and fiddle contests. Players can sign up now at LowellSummerMusic.org.

The Lowell Summer Music Series is produced by the Lowell Festival Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the series operates without taxpayer funding and is sustained by ticket sales, sponsorships, grants, and community support.

For tickets and more information, visit LowellSummerMusic.org. Boarding House Park is located at 40 French St, Lowell, MA 01852.

