Lowell Chamber Orchestra Commissions New Work From Composer Ryan Suleiman

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Lowell Chamber Orchestra (LCO) has announced a new commission from composer Ryan Suleiman, furthering its mission to champion living artists and keep classical music accessible to all. The new work will debut during LCO’s upcoming eighth season, with full program details to be announced soon.

Founded in 2019, the Lowell Chamber Orchestra has distinguished itself in New England’s arts community by offering free admission to all concerts. The nonprofit ensemble’s mission ensures that cost is never a barrier to experiencing professional performances. In addition to concerts, LCO engages the community through educational outreach, partnerships with local schools, and programs that spotlight underrepresented voices in classical music.

“Commissioning Ryan Suleiman represents an important step in the Lowell Chamber Orchestra’s mission: to make meaningful contributions to today’s musical landscape while ensuring our community has access to the highest quality performances,” said Orlando Cela, Music Director of the Lowell Chamber Orchestra. “This commission not only brings new music to life but also strengthens the bond between art and community.”

About Ryan Suleiman

Known for his lyrical writing and humanistic themes, Suleiman has earned national recognition for music that explores connections between people and the natural world. His chamber opera Moon, Bride, Dogs was hailed by the San Francisco Chronicle as “a gem” with “an aesthetic that is at once so strange and so accessible.” He earned his Ph.D. in composition from the University of California, Davis and is currently Assistant Professor at Berklee College of Music.

Suleiman resides in Boston, where he teaches composition privately and hosts the podcast Reflections on Music and Nature. More information is available at ryansuleiman.com.

About the Lowell Chamber Orchestra

The Lowell Chamber Orchestra is a nonprofit ensemble based in Lowell, Massachusetts, dedicated to presenting free professional orchestral performances. Through innovative programming, educational initiatives, and community partnerships, the LCO makes world-class music accessible while promoting cultural engagement and equity in the arts. Learn more at lowellchamberorchestra.org.