Lisa Bastoni, Gabe Stillman And More Announced At The Spire Center

The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, Massachusetts announced three new shows. Massachusetts singer Lisa Bastoni will play on February 6, hard-stompin blues band Gabe Stillman will perform on February 28, and Celtic-Rock fusion band The Young Dubliners on March 28.

Lisa Bastoni is a 2022 and 2023 New England Music Award nominee, a 2020 and 2019 Boston Music Award Nominee (Folk), and the winner of the 2019 New Folk at the esteemed Kerrville Folk Festival. In addition to her work in music, Bastoni is a visual artist and teacher. She has opened for/performed with Lori McKenna, Dar Williams, Regina Spektor, The Secret Sisters, Teddy Thompson, Rose Cousins, Mark Erelli, Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams, and many more. Lisa performs regularly around New England and occasionally beyond.

The Gabe Stillman Band hits the stage in high gear and only goes higher as they embrace all corners of American Roots Music with their impromptu selection of original gems and carefully chosen covers. Since landing in the final 8 of the 35th Annual International Blues Challenge in Memphis TN, and further honored as the recipient of the esteemed Gibson Guitar Award, Gabe and his band have been focused on expanding their footprint on a national and international level.

The Young Dubliners have been one of the world's leading Celtic Rock bands for thirty years. The band is composed of Keith Roberts (vocals/guitar), Chas Waltz (Violin, keys, vocals), Justin Pecot (guitar, vocals), Dave Ingraham (drums), and Ethan Jones (bass guitar). They have appeared twice on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live, had songs featured in TV shows (Sons Of Anarchy, Human Target), and toured extensively as a headliner and opener for a diverse list of artists.

Other upcoming shows at the Spire Center include Cara Brindisi Concert and Podcast with special guest Valerie Barretto on November 14, Chicago Total Access on November 15, Livingston Taylor on November 16, The Shady Roosters on November 17, Chelsea Berry on November 21, Caitlin Canty on November 22, Steve Sweeney on November 23, Troy Ramey on November 24, Michael Sweet Band on November 29, James Montgomery on November 30, and more.

Tickets go on sale for The Young Dubliners on Friday, November 15, at 10:00 a.m and Lisa Bastoni and Gabe Stillman on Saturday, November 16, at 6:00 a.m at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

