Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Boston Awards; The Company Theatre's ROCK OF AGES Leads Best Musical!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Boston:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Sally Ashton Forrest - ROCK OF AGES - The Company Theatre 30%

Sydney Peterson, Hannah Ferro, Isabella Letorney - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Break a Leg Theater Works 19%

Camden Gonzales - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - White Heron Theatre Company 15%

Kira Troilo - MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - Wheelock Family Theatre 14%

Ilyse Robbins - THE 39 STEPS - Greater Boston Stage Company 9%

Sydney Peterson, Hannah Ferro, Isabella Letorney - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR. - Break a Leg Theater Works 7%

Michell Dowdy - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! - Break a Leg Theater Works 5%

Miranda Jonte - TEACHER OF THE YEAR - Cotuit Center for the Arts / Eventide Theatre Company 2%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Zoe Bradford - ROCK OF AGES - The Company Theatre 51%

Kyle Wrentz & Healy Sammis - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Break a Leg Theater Works 21%

Stacey Shanahan - 13 THE MUSICAL - Theater Plus! 12%

Kyle Wrentz & Healy Sammis - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR. - Break a Leg Theater Works 8%

Kyle Wrentz & Healy Sammis - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! - Break a Leg Theater Works 8%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Shariffa Ali - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL - The Cape Playhouse 37%

Emily Ranii - MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - Wheelock Family Theatre 33%

Igor Goldin - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - The Cape Playhouse 30%

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Josh Telepman / Michael Jay - OUR TOWN - Yorick Ensemble 42%

Corey Cadigan - WONDERLAND: ALICE'S IMMERSIVE ADVENTURE - The Company Theatre 36%

Anna Lee Percuoco - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Theatre Company Of Saugus 13%

Robert Bock - GROUNDED - Cotuit Center for the Arts 9%

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Myriam Cyr - REPARATIONS - Gloucester Stage 25%

John Wayland Somers - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Studio Theatre Worcester 18%

Igor Golyak - THE MERCHANT OF VENICE - Actors Shakespeare Project 13%

Lynne Bolton - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - White Heron Theatre Company 12%

Nick Vargas - WALKING THE TIGHTROPE - Wheelock Family Theatre 11%

Courtney O'Connor - BE HERE NOW - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 9%

Ilyse Robbins - THE 39 STEPS - Greater Boston Stage Company 6%

Rodney Witherspoon II - NAT TURNER IN JERUSALEM - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 2%

David Drake - THE CAKE - Provincetown Theater 2%

David Drake - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Provincetown Theater 2%

Best Direction Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Josh Telepman - 35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION - Yorick Ensemble 28%

Kyle Wrentz & Healy Sammis - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Break a Leg Theater Works 25%

Katie Swimm - THE WOMAN IN WHITE - Footlight Club 13%

Kyle Wrentz & Healy Sammis - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR. - Break a Leg Theater Works 12%

Kyle Wrentz & Healy Sammis - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! - Break a Leg Theater Works 11%

Dustin Todd Rennells - ROPE - Footlight Club 11%

Best Direction Of A Stream (Professional)

Igor Golyak - chekhovOS - - Arlekin Players Theater 27%

Nick Vargas - WALKING THE TIGHTROPE - Wheelock Family Theatre 19%

Kirsten Z Cairns - THE IMPRESARIO - Enigma Chamber Opera 17%

Emily Ranii - MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - Wheelock Family Theatre 13%

Christine Toy Johnson and Ilyse Robbins - EMPRESS MEI LI LOTUS BLOSSOM - Greater Boston Stage Company 7%

David Drake - GHOST LIGHT - Provincetown Theater 7%

Jim Dalglish - TEACHER OF THE YEAR - Cotuit Center for the Arts / Eventide Theatre Company 5%

Laine Rettmer - DREAMWALKER LIVE - Guerilla Opera 5%

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

ROCK OF AGES - The Company Theatre 46%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Break A Leg Theater Works 26%

SPRING AWAKENING - Alexander Children's Theatre School 14%

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD - Break a Leg Theater Works 5%

13 THE MUSICAL - Theater Plus! 5%

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR. - Break a Leg Theater Works 5%

Best Musical (Professional)

ROCK OF AGES - The Company Theatre 51%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - The Cape Playhouse 17%

MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - Wheelock Family Theatre 17%

LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL - The Cape Playhouse 15%

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Emily Lambert - ROCK OF AGES - The Company Theatre 23%

Caitlin Ford - ROCK OF AGES - The Company Theatre 14%

Brad Reinking - ROCK OF AGES - The Company Theatre 12%

Noah Braunstein - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Break A Leg Theater Works 8%

Hannah Ferro - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Break a Leg Theater Works 6%

Thalia Shanahan - 13 THE MUSICAL - Theater Plus! 6%

Livy Rodriguez - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Break a Leg Theater Works 5%

Ty Ferro - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Break A Leg Theater Works 5%

Shane Hennessy - ROCK OF AGES - The Company Theatre 5%

Janice Hudson - ROCK OF AGES - The Company Theatre 4%

Vivian Langton - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR. - Break a Leg Theater Works 4%

Carly Williams - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! - Break a Leg Theater Works 3%

Geovanny Antunes - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! - Break a Leg Theater Works 3%

Brody McGraw - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR. - Break a Leg Theater Works 2%

Hugo Gizzi - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Break a Leg Theater Works 1%

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Carly Kerr - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Priscilla Beach Theater 29%

Rema Webb - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL - The Cape Playhouse 23%

Olivia Hernandez - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - The Cape Playhouse 21%

Paul Melendy - THE 39 STEPS - Greater Boston Stage Company 16%

Farah Alvin - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - The Cape Playhouse 6%

Bobby Conte - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - The Cape Playhouse 5%

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Sonya Richards - OUR TOWN - Yorick Ensemble 31%

Josh Telepman - OUR TOWN - Yorick Ensemble 22%

Anna Botsford - GROUNDED - Cotuit Center for the Arts 13%

Nicole Abbondanza - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Theatre Company Of Saugus 10%

Jason Rutledge - OUR TOWN - Yorick Ensemble 8%

Patrick Conaway - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Theatre Company Of Saugus 8%

Patrick Conaway - OUR TOWN - Yorick Ensemble 7%

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Valyn Lyric Turner - WALKING THE TIGHTROPE - Wheelock Family Theatre 10%

Nael Nacer - THE MERCHANT OF VENICE - Actors Shakespeare project 10%

Lisa Tharps - REPARATIONS - Gloucester Stage 8%

Shani Farrell - BE HERE NOW - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 7%

June Dever - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Studio Theatre Worcester 6%

Jason Bowen - REPARATIONS - Gloucester Stage 6%

Lindsay Alexandra Carter - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - White Heron Theatre Company 5%

Alexa Cadete - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Studio Theatre Worcester 5%

Todd Vickstrom - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Studio Theatre Worcester 4%

Alexandra Barber - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Studio Theatre Worcester 4%

Greg Jackson - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - White Heron Theatre Company 4%

Malcom Ingram - REPARATIONS - Gloucester Stage 4%

Angela Pierce - REPARATIONS - Gloucester Stage 3%

Steve Pacek - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - White Heron Theatre Company 3%

Grace Experience - THE 39 STEPS - Greater Boston Stage Company 2%

Gigi Watson - THE MERCHANT OF VENICE - Actors' Shakespeare Project 2%

Samantha Richert - BE HERE NOW - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 2%

Nora Eschenheimerer - THE TEMPEST - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 1%

Jackie Davis - SHIPWRECKED! AN ENTERTAINMENT - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theatre 1%

Kiki Samko - WINTER PANTO - Imaginary beasts 1%

Dennis Trainor - THE MERCHANT OF VENICE - Actors Shakespeare project 1%

Elaine Vaan Hogue - WALKING THE TIGHTROPE - Wheelock Family Theatre 1%

Katherine C. Shaver - BE HERE NOW - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 1%

Nina Hellman - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - White Heron Theatre Company 1%

Paige O'Connor - THE TALE OF IBIS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 1%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

Savi Nosek - RANKED THE MUSICAL - Theatre Institute at the ahockomock Area YMCA 25%

Zoey Roth - RANKED THE MUSICAL - Theatre Institute at the Hockomock Area YMCA 12%

Megan Whalen - RANKED THE MUSICAL - Theatre Institute at the Hockomock Area YMCA 10%

Noah Braunstein - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Break A Leg Theater Works 8%

Livy Rodrigues - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Break A Leg Theater Works 8%

Katherine Dee - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD - Break a Leg Theater Works 7%

Timothy Troilo - RANKED THE MUSICAL - Theatre Institute at the Hockomock Area YMCA 6%

Hannah Ferro - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Break a leg theater works 5%

Vivian Langton - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR. - Break a leg theater works 5%

Hana Bowker-Wickersham as Judy - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD - Break a Leg Theater Works 4%

Carly Williams - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Break a leg theater works 4%

Ty Ferro - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Break A Leg Theater Works 3%

Ty Ferro - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD, THE MUSICAL - Break a Leg Theater Works 1%

Hugo Gizzi as Harry - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD - Break a Leg Theater Works 1%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical (Professional)

Julian Manjerico - MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - Wheelock Family Theatre 37%

Ken Yotsukura - MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - Wheelock Family Theatre 32%

Andrew Burton Kelley - EDGES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 31%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Professional)

Valyn Lyric Turner - WALKING THE TIGHTROPE - Wheelock Family Theatre 22%

Darya Denisova - CHEKHOVOS - Arlekin Players Theatre 15%

Sandra Paredes - GHOST LIGHT - Provincetown Theater 12%

Aliana de la Guardia - DREAMWALKER LIVE - Guerilla Opera 12%

Nael Nacer - CHEKHOVOS - Arlekin Players Theater 9%

Calvin M. Thompson - TEACHER OF THE YEAR - Cotuit Center for the Arts / Eventide Theatre Company 8%

Elaine Vaan Hogue - WALKING THE TIGHTROPE - Wheelock Family Theatre 8%

Mikhail Baryshnikov - CHEKHOVOS - Arlekin Players Theatre 7%

Jessica Hecht - CHEKHOVOS - Arlekin Players Theatre 6%

Mark Nelson - CHEKHOVOS - Arlekin Players Theatre 2%

Jeffrey Hayenga - CHEKHOVOS - Arlekin Players Theatre 1%

Best Play (Non-Professional)

WONDERLAND: ALICE'S IMMERSIVE ADVENTURE - The Company Theatre 39%

OUR TOWN - Yorick Ensemble 35%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Theatre Company Of Saugus 14%

GROUNDED - Cotuit Center for the Arts 11%

Best Play (Professional)

REPARATIONS - Gloucester Stage 22%

DOUBT, A PARABLE - Studio Theatre Worcester 18%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - White Heron Theatre Company 13%

THE MERCHANT OF VENICE - Actors Shakespeare project 11%

WALKING THE TIGHTROPE - Wheelock Family Theatre 10%

BE HERE NOW - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 9%

THE TEMPEST - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 5%

THE 39 STEPS - Greater Boston Stage Company 4%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Provincetown Theater 3%

THE CAKE - Provincetown Theater 2%

SHIPWRECKED! AN ENTERTAINMENT - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theatre 1%

NAT TURNER IN JERUSALEM - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theatre 1%

TEACHER OF THE YEAR - Cotuit Center for the Arts / Eventide Theatre Company 1%

WINTER PANTO - Imaginary Beasts 1%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Non-Professional)

ROCK OF AGES - The Company Theatre 53%

OUR TOWN - Yorick Ensemble 28%

SPRING AWAKENING - Alexander Children's Theatre School 19%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Professional)

REPARATIONS - Gloucester Stage 26%

DOUBT, A PARABLE - Studio Theatre Worcester 20%

THE MERCHANT OF VENICE - Actors Shakespeare project 16%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - White Heron Theatre Company 12%

BE HERE NOW - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 10%

THE 39 STEPS - Greater Boston Stage Company 5%

LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL - The Cape Playhouse 4%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - The Cape Playhouse 3%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Provincetown Theater 2%

THE CAKE - Provincetown Theater 2%

NAT TURNER IN JERUSALEM - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 1%

Best Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

RANKED THE MUSICAL - The Theatre Institute at the Hockomock Area YMCA 31%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Break a Leg Theater Works 28%

35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION - Yorick Ensemble 20%

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD - Break a Leg Theater Works 12%

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR. - Break a Leg Theater Works 8%

Best Streaming Musical (Professional)

MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - Wheelock Family Theatre 61%

THE IMPRESARIO - Enigma Chamber Opera 39%

Best Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

ROPE - Footlight Club 58%

TEACHER OF THE YEAR - Cotuit Center for the Arts / Eventide Theatre Company 43%

Best Streaming Play (Professional)

WALKING THE TIGHTROPE - Wheelock Family Theatre 29%

CHEKHOVOS /AN EXPERIMENTAL GAME/ - Arlekin Players Theatre 29%

GHOST LIGHT - Provincetown Theater 17%

TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER - Speakeasy Stage 9%

EMPRESS MEI LI LOTUS BLOSSOM - Greater Boston Stage Company 7%

CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY - Martha's Vineyard Playhouse 6%

THE NICETIES - Martha's Vineyard Playhouse 3%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Professional)

FUN HOME - The Company Theatre 69%

A'INT MISBEHAVIN' - Greater Boston Stage Company 31%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play (Professional)

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Company Theatre 46%

WITNESS - Arlekin Players 24%

BE HERE NOW - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 19%

MISS HOLMES RETURNS - Greater Boston Stage Company 12%

Theater You're Most Excited To Get Back To (Professional)