Lam Dance Works Launches With ACT II Inaugural Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Internationally acclaimed dancer John Lam, who concluded a distinguished twenty-year tenure as a principal with Boston Ballet in spring 2024, has announced the launch of his new company, Lam Dance Works.

With a vision to bring world-class choreographers and celebrated dancers into intimate settings that connect more deeply with audiences, the company will debut with Act II: An Intimate Evening of Dance – Where Tradition Inspires Transformation on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. on the Richard Orchard Stage at the Paramount Center.

Born out of Lam’s two decades as one of Boston’s most admired artists, Lam Dance Works is envisioned as a platform for innovation and community connection, where choreographers and dancers come together to create transformative experiences. Its mission is to ignite creativity, inspire audiences, and nurture dance as both a personal and collective force.

The inaugural program features the American premiere of Peggy Baker’s Night Sky, a revival by Val Caniparoli, and a newly commissioned Bach solo created for Lam by longtime collaborator Jorma Elo. Additional works include choreography by Ken Ossola, Dwight Rhoden, Yury Yanowsky, and emerging artist Brady Farrar.

Lam will be joined onstage by an international cast including SunMi Park, Joseph Markey, Vincenzo Di Primo, Reed Henry, and Tara McCally and Styles Dykes of Ballet RI, alongside postgraduate and current dancers from Juilliard and Boston Conservatory at Berklee.

“I am profoundly grateful for the lasting bonds I’ve built within the vibrant world of dance,” says Lam. “Through Lam Dance Works, I hope to offer a home where artistry flourishes, creativity ignites, and voices—established and emerging—can unite. Dance is more than performance; it is connection, transformation, and possibility.”

With Act II, Lam Dance Works signals its commitment to artistic excellence and innovation while honoring the traditions and relationships that shaped Lam’s career. The evening marks not only the beginning of a new company, but also a thrilling new chapter for one of Boston’s most celebrated dancers.

Ticket and Venue Details

Act II: An Intimate Evening of Dance – Where Tradition Inspires Transformation takes place November 15, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. on the Richard Orchard Stage, Paramount Center (559 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02111).

Tickets are available at www.lamdanceworks.org. Prices start at $40, with limited VIP packages available. VIP tickets include a pre-show cocktail hour from 5:30–6:30 p.m. and an afterparty from 8:30–10:00 p.m. in the Jackie Liebergott Black Box. The performance runs approximately one hour with a 15-minute intermission. Infants and children under 2 are not permitted.