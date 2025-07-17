Kelli Barrett, Pearl Sun and More to Star in COME FROM AWAY at The Cape Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Cape Playhouse will continue its summer season on August 6 with COME FROM AWAY, the acclaimed musical about the incredible unity and kindness that emerges in times of crisis with book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein. Olivier Award-winner Kelly Devine will direct and choreograph COME FROM AWAY which will run August 6-30 at the historic Cape Playhouse in Dennis, MA “where Broadway goes to summer” (The New York Times) since 1927.

COME FROM AWAY, the award-winning musical that Time Out called “a totally, soul-feedingly wonderful musical,” is based on the true story of the time when the isolated community of Gander, Newfoundland, played host to the world. What started as an average day in a small town turned into an international sleepover, when 38 planes, carrying thousands of people from around the globe, were diverted to Gander’s airstrip on September 11, 2001. Undaunted by culture clashes and language barriers, the people of Gander cheered the stranded travelers with music, an open bar and the recognition that we’re all part of a global family. COME FROM AWAY features orchestrations by August Eriksmoen and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath.

The cast for COME FROM AWAY will feature Kelli Barrett; Mary Callanan; De’Lon Grant; Joel Hatch; Garrett Long; Christiani Pitts; William Popp; James Seol; Renee Shohet; Pearl Sun; Jim Walton; Andre Williams; and Jeremy Woodward.