John Fiore Joins Cast Of A NIGHTMARE With Casey Sherman at the Wilbur Theatre

Actor John Fiore (The Sopranos) has joined the cast of A NightMARE with Casey Sherman, a new true crime immersive stage play written by USA TODAY #1 Best-selling True Crime Author Casey Sherman to debut at Boston's historic Wilbur Theatre on March 26, 2025.

Fiore will play dual roles in the production; Mafia hitman Joe "The Animal" Barboza, and LA District Attorney William McGinley, who led the inquest into the sensational 1958 murder of Lana Turner's gangster boyfriend Johnny Stompanato, which Sherman chronicled in his 2024 national best-seller, A Murder in Hollywood.

"John Fiore is a gigantic talent. His portrayal of Gigi Cestone in The Sopranos is iconic. He's the perfect actor to take on these challenging roles of a notorious mob killer who wants to skirt justice and a law enforcement official who wants to find the truth, " said playwright & producer Casey Sherman. "I'm very honored to work with him on my new show, which will be the ultimate campfire ghost story experience and a white knuckle ride for the audience."

Sherman will bring to the stage his groundbreaking investigations and acclaimed books including Search for the Strangler, Helltown: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod, and his upcoming thriller, Blood in the Water.

The ensemble cast will also feature Steve Sweeney (Killing Steve Sweeney), Alison Wachtler (Chappaquiddick), Patty O'Neil (Stronger), Russ Gannon (American Fiction), Gary Tanguay (Don't Look Up), Arthur Hiou (How to Rob), Lin Hult (Free Guy), David Pridemore (The Finest Hours), Christine Mone (Hunting Whitey), Patrick Languzzi (Central

Intelligence), Charles Dannison (Hunting Whitey), Ronnie White (Law & Order: SVU), Keith Rosary (Wings), Michael Zuccola (Vault), Gary Leavitt (Gary Leavitt and Friends), Kevin Lasit (Hunting Whitey) & Donald St. John (Patriots Day). Joe Lemieux (The Stoop) will serve as Creative Director, Nicholas Franco (Hunting Whitey) will serve as stage manager. Grammy nominee and Blues legend James Montgomery will be featured as special musical guest. Jonathan Thompson (JT Chronicles) will serve as emcee. Emily Deller and Boahene Anokye round out the Production Team.

