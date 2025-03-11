Jake Ryan Flynn to Debut One-Man Show At North Shore Music Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway star Jake Ryan Flynn will take the stage for his debut one-man show, Being Alive, on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at 6:30 PM at the North Shore Music Theatre. This one-night-only performance will offer audiences an intimate look into Flynn's journey from growing up in Hamilton-Wenham to starring on Broadway, all told through music, humor, and personal storytelling.

The event serves as a fundraiser for the Hamilton-Wenham Regional School District Theater (Ferrini Dramatic Arts Center), ensuring local students access to state-of-the-art performance spaces and a sustainable arts education program. In partnership with the Hamilton Wenham Edfund, North Shore Music Theatre, The Community House/Stage 284, Hamilton Wenham Friends of the Arts, and more, the initiative reflects a larger movement to elevate and invest in arts and culture as a critical component of the community's economy, workforce development, and overall well-being.

Flynn, best known for starring in Broadway's Mrs. Doubtfire and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, is rounding out his Senior Year at Hamilton Wenham Regional High School to share his journey through music and storytelling. A full circle moment, Flynn began his career at North Shore Music Theatre in 2014 in A Christmas Carol. His performance will reflect on the lessons learned from growing up in the theater, honoring his family, navigating the industry and personal challenges, embracing the next phase of his career, and, more importantly, LIFE!

"Being Alive is more than just my story—it's a tribute to my family and the community that helped shape me. The arts are vital for creativity and economic and social well-being, and I'm honored to be part of this effort to ensure future generations have the same opportunities I did," said Flynn.

“When my GM, Karen Nascembeni came to me with the idea to host Jake Ryan Flynn's event on our stage I said, absolutely! This is where Jake's career began! We are thrilled to be a part of this community event which will elevate the message of the importance of keeping access to theater arts in our schools,” said NSMT's Owner/Producer, Bill Hanney

"The Hamilton Wenham Edfund is honored to support and partner for this incredible evening celebrating Jake's journey and the future of arts education in our schools. Jake's success is a testament to what happens when young people are supported and given opportunities to explore their creativity and develop their talents. As our Student Ambassador at the Hamilton Wenham Edfund, Jake has shown incredible leadership and commitment to community that far supersedes his age - we couldn't be more proud of him. This event is not just about one night—it's about ensuring the next generation has access to the same transformative experiences." – Carol Lavoie Schuster and Paul Mihailidis, Co-Presidents, Hamilton Wenham Edfund

A Community-Driven Investment in the Arts

The evening will feature a special student chorus from the Hamilton-Wenham Regional School District, giving young performers the chance to share the stage with Flynn. The event aims to raise funds for short-term needs for the High School Theater (Ferrini Dramatic Arts Center) and long-term investments in the arts, emphasizing the essential role arts, theater, and culture play in education, economic vitality, and social infrastructure.

Event Details

What: Jake Ryan Flynn: Being Alive – A Broadway One-Man Show and Fundraiser for Hamilton-Wenham Theater

When: Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at 6:30 PM

Where: North Shore Music Theatre, 54 Dunham Rd, Beverly, MA

Comments