INTO THE WOODS & More Lead Boston's March Theater Top Picks

Boston is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. This month's top picks include INTO THE WOODS, ALADDIN, and more!

Into the Woods

Emerson Colonial Theatre - March 21, 2023 through April 02, 2023

Direct from Broadway, the critically acclaimed and much beloved production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Tony®-winning triumph is coming to Boston with its Broadway stars to boot. Into the Woods features Montego Glover as The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as The Baker's Wife, Sebastian Arcelus as The Baker and Gavin Creel as Cinderella's Prince/Wolf - all reprising their Broadway roles - in a production called "radiant" (Variety), "enchanting" (The Wall Street Journal) and "a priceless revival with a perfect cast" (The Washington Post). Directed by Lear deBessonet (Hercules), this theatrical event honors Sondheim's legendary memory and his Broadway masterpiece like never before.

Disney's Aladdin

The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts - March 15, 2023 through March 19, 2023

An extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite. From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of Disney's ALADDIN, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. Disney's ALADDIN features all your favorite songs from the film as well as new music written by Tony® and Academy Award® winner Alan Menken (Newsies) with lyrics penned by the legendary Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast), Tony Award winner Tim Rice (The Lion King, Aida) and book writer Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer).

Hadestown

The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts - March 28, 2023 through April 02, 2023

Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always. HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales, that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story

Emerson Colonial Theatre - March 04, 2023 through March 04, 2023

Now seen in 50 countries worldwide, The Simon & Garfunkel Story is a critically acclaimed concert-style theatre show about two young boys from Queens, New York who went on to become the world's most successful music duo of all time. Using state of the art video projection, incredible lighting, and a full live band The Simon & Garfunkel Story is a moving and powerful concert featuring all the hits such as "Mrs. Robinson," "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "Homeward Bound," "Scarborough Fair," "The Boxer," "The Sound of Silence," and many more. This is a show not to be missed!

An Evening with Laura Benanti

The Umbrella Arts Center - March 10, 2023 through March 11, 2023

The Umbrella Arts Center is thrilled to present Tony® Award-winner and five-time Tony® Award nominee Laura Benanti in an intimate concert performance -- two nights only! Hailed by The New York Times for her "effortless" vocals, and by the New York Post for her ability to "whip up laughs out of thin air," Ms. Benanti has starred in 11 Broadway shows (including Gypsy, Into the Woods, Nine, She Loves Me, and My Fair Lady). Her flourishing television and film career have included widely acclaimed appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert as Melania Trump, the recent Tick, Tick... Boom! and roles on Hulu's Life & Beth, Inside Amy Schumer, as well as Gossip Girl, Younger, Nashville, Supergirl, and the highly anticipated second season of The Gilded Age.

Onstage Conversation with Fran Lebowitz

Emerson Colonial Theatre - March 09, 2023 through March 09, 2023

In a cultural landscape filled with endless pundits and talking heads, Fran Lebowitz stands out as one of our most insightful social commentators. Her essays and interviews offer her views on current events and the media - as well as pet peeves including tourists, baggage-claim areas, after-shave lotion, adults who roller skate, children who speak French, or anyone who is unduly tan. A fixture of the New York art scene since the 1970s, Lebowitz gained fame for her books Metropolitan Life (1978) and Social Studies (1981), which were combined into The Fran Lebowitz Reader in 1994. A fascinating character in her own right, she has once again captured the public's imagination with the Netflix docu-series Pretend It's a City, directed by Martin Scorsese. Spend an evening with this true American original.

Fairview

SpeakEasy Stage Company - February 17, 2023 through March 18, 2023

Grandmas birthday at the Frasier household has all the makings of your standard family comedy: drinking, squabbles, hijinks with the silverware; and thats before Tyrone has even arrived! But in Fairview, theres nothing that playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury leaves unchallenged character, genre, even the audience experience. Expect the unexpected from this bold new drama that will leave you thinking about race, power, and maybe theatre itself, in a whole new light.

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. - A Celebration of the Music of Aretha Franklin

Emerson Colonial Theatre - March 17, 2023 through March 18, 2023

R.E.S.P.E.C.T is an electrifying tribute celebrating the music of the legendary Aretha Franklin. This concert experience takes audiences on a journey of love, tragedy, courage and triumph. Starring a live band and supreme vocalists, come experience a night of music by one of the greatest artists of all time. The concert features all your favorite hits in one evening, including "Natural Woman," "Think," "I Knew You Were Waiting for Me," "Chain of Fools," "Respect" and many more. You'll be out of your seat and dancing in the aisles as you lose yourself in the music that inspired a generation.

The Wife of Willesden

American Repertory Theater - February 25, 2023 through March 18, 2023

A proper local legend, Alvita will tell her life story to anyone in the local West London pub-there's no shame in her game. The question is: are you ready to hear it? Because this woman's got the gift of the gab: she can rewrite mistakes into triumphs, turn pain into parables. And her love life? It's an epic poem. They call her the Wife of Willesden. Join her for an evening that celebrates the human knack for telling elaborate tales, especially about our own lives. Winner of the 2022 Critics' Circle Theatre Award for Most Promising Playwright, critically acclaimed and multi award-winning best-selling author Zadie Smith transforms an excerpt from Chaucer's The Canterbury Tales into the unbelievable-and unforgettable.

The Great Leap

Lyric Stage Company of Boston - February 24, 2023 through March 19, 2023

It's 1989 San Francisco and Manford Lum, a gifted, fast-talking teenager, dominates the high school basketball courts. Facing an uncertain future, he convinces Saul, a cynical and crusty coach, to let him travel to Beijing for a "friendship" game in China. Waiting there is a Chinese national coach with unfinished business, both with Saul and with Manford. On the eve of historic demonstrations, all three men are challenged to define their pasts and their futures.

