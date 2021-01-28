Hub Theatre Company of Boston Presents SOLITAIRE SUITE

Hub Theatre Company of Boston will return to the virtual stage this winter with the world premier of Trent England's Solitaire Suite, directed by local favorite Daniel Bourque. The show will be performed live online on Saturday, Feb. 20, Friday, Feb. 26, and Saturday, Feb 27 at 7:30 pm and also on Sunday, Feb 21 at 4:00 pm. All performances are Pay-What-You-Can. For tickets and information please visit our webpage at www.hubtheatreboston.org

Driving through the suburban countryside in the middle of the night, Celeste, Pete, and their son Tiger encounter an object on the side of the road that will transform their lives forever. Told from the point of view of Celeste, the events of the evening take on an otherworldly implication as the night grows increasingly eerie and unsettling - until it is too late. At once a haunting meditation on the place of the unknown in our lives as well as a searing indictment on the dangers of not listening to women, Solitaire Suite is a new kind of play for a new kind of theater experience.

Director Daniel Bourque leads a trio of Boston's finest local actors: Michael Lin, Cristhian Mancinas-García and Marty Mason, in this 'Twilight Zone meets Zoom' thriller. Director Bourque explains, "In light of the current Covid situation, we felt that now was a particularly apt time to present a play that explores the exact moment you realize your life as you knew it has ceased to exist. I think it is something that everyone can relate to as we reach the one year anniversary of this pandemic.

Hub Theater Company of Boston, Inc., founded in 2012, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit professional non-Equity theatre company committed to entertaining, captivating, socially aware and emotionally engaging theatre in intimate settings. In the interest of cultivating a diverse audience and breaking down barriers between audience and art, all tickets to all performances are Pay-What-You-Can. For tickets and information please visit our webpage at www.hubtheatreboston.org

Solitaire Suite by Trent England, directed by Daniel Bourque, presented by Hub Theatre Company of Boston, live online on Saturday, Feb. 20 , Friday, Feb. 26 and Saturday, Feb 27 at 7:30 pm and on Sunday, Feb 21 at 4:00 pm. All tickets are Pay-What-You-Can.