History At Play Presents MRS. BAKER, GOVERNESS GENERAL OF KENTISH THEATRE

On Friday January 22, 2021, at 7:30 PM ET (GMT-5), HAP, LLC travels to 18th Century England and the creation of a theatrical empire with Mrs. Baker, Governess General of Kentish Theatre, a living history performance, featuring Actor and Historical Interpreter Kate Mechedou as British Theatre Impresario, Sarah Baker. This Pay-Per-HAP livestream production is produced by HAP, LLC, and Hosted by HAP, LLC Founder and Artistic Director Judith Kalaora.

In this livestream episodic series, Pay-Per-HAP introduces viewers to Sarah Baker: A provincial dancer and single mother who uses her business acumen to become one of the most successful self-made women of her day. Commencing in 1776, as the widowed Baker assumes control of a rag-tag collection of performers, we experience the delight as her empire grows, and as with all success, her troubles grow in direct proportion. Ultimately, we encounter an older - but not necessarily wiser - Mrs. Baker as she reveals her secret: How could a humble dancer afford to build a successful theatre empire? Mrs. Baker muses on her own legacy, including inspiring one of Britain's greatest writers. We ask ourselves: Who is responsible for the creation of myth? Approximately 45 minutes, followed by real-time audience Q&A.

Pay-Per-HAP Livestream Series brings the vibrancy of theatrical history and educational escapism direct to your screen! HAP, LLC's 2021 Pay-Per-HAP livestream programming is presented on the 2nd and 4th Friday of every month, at 7:30 PM ET (GMT-5). Episode access is granted at a Pay-What-You-Can rate of $10-$25, available at this Eventbrite link: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/history-at-play-17409523528. Episodes are viewable for 48 hours. BONUS MATERIALS, including primary sources, reputable information, and merchandise giveaways are shared after every episode! No refunds/date transfers. Patrons receive a link to view the program 24 hours prior to the event via email.

For 16 years, Kate Mechedou served as Creative Director of Past Pleasures, Ltd., producing costumed interpretation at the Tower of London and Hampton Court Palace for the Historic Royal Palaces. Kate has played and produced events at historic sites across England, spanning 2000 years of British History. She first portrayed Mrs. Baker at the annual 'Pleasures on the Pantiles' festival at Tunbridge Wells. In the United States, Kate has worked as a consultant at Colonial Williamsburg. In January 2020, Kate created her own theatre company, Mrs. Baker's Medway Theatre Company, Ltd; she continues to build immersive theatre productions, highlighting local history at her dockside hometown of Chatham, in Kent, United Kingdom.

Josh Lederman, NBC News Political Correspondent, attests: "History At Play connects the dots between the characters that made up our past and the events they shaped that still influence our lives."

About Pay-Per-HAP

HAP, LLC's Pay-Per-HAP performances are livestream events on the 2nd and 4th Friday of every month, featuring original productions from the company's critically acclaimed repertoire, hosted by HAP, LLC Founder and Artistic Director, Judith Kalaora, plus International Guest Artists and Exclusive Workshops. Each epsiode is conducted in authentic period attire, with vintage props, and professionally designed sets. Based on primary source research, History At Play™, LLC has been embraced by the historical, educational, and theatrical communities, with high-calibre programming, offering an unique opportunity to ask questions of influential and often forgotten historic figures. Become a 2021 Passholder! The Pay-Per-HAP 2021 Pass is your ticket to LIVE programming; performances by International Guest Artists, Exclusive Workshops, Giveaways, and Merchandise Offers! Purchase a 2021 Pass at this Eventbrite link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pay-per-hap-2021-annual-pass-livestream-immersive-living-history-series-tickets-125663237125?aff=erelpanelorg

Pay-Per-HAP 2021 Winter/Spring Performances:

Episodes begin at 7:30 PM ET (GMT-5):

Jan. 8: Dolley's Decadent New Year! Starring HAP, LLC Artistic Director Judith Kalaora, Boston, MA

Jan 22: Mrs.Baker, Governess General of Kentish Theatre; Starring Kate Machedou, Kent, United Kingdom

Feb 12: Cato & Dolly: A New American Play (Written by Patrick Gabridge); Starring HAP, LLC Troupe Members, Boston, MA

Feb 26: CrispusAttucks, Revolutionary Recollections; Starring Jon F. Rice, Chicago, IL

Mar 12: Not Your Momma's History; Starring Cheyney McKnight, New York City, NY

Mar 27: Mrs. Nathanael Greene ("Lady Caty"); Starring Carin Bloom, Charleston, SC