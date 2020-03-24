History At Play Brings Living History Direct to Your Home with: Pay-Per-HAP

History At PlayTM, LLC (HAP, LLC), the Boston-based, internationally renowned, historical performance troupe, is changing the way the world enjoys live theater in the age of pandemic. Starting Friday March 27th, 2020, at 7:30 PM ET, HAP, LLC brings the vibrancy of theatrical performance to the comfort of your home with Pay-Per-HAP Facebook Live Watch Parties. Enjoy Live Stream, immersive living history productions with post-performance Q&A! The LIVE performances are appropriate for all ages, at a Pay-What-You-Can rate of $5-$25 per viewer. Pay-Per-HAP Facebook Live performances are full-length original productions from the HAP, LLC critically acclaimed repertoire. From A REVOLUTION OF HER OWN!™, the inspiring story of America's first female soldier, Deborah Sampson; to CHALLENGER: Soaring with Christa McAuliffe, exhibiting the achievements of the beloved Teacher In Space, each live performance is conducted in authentic period wardrobe, with vintage props, and professionally designed sets. Based on primary source research, History At Play™, LLC has been embraced by the historical educational industry with high-caliber programs, offering a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to ask questions of influential and often forgotten women.

To enjoy Pay-Per-HAP, payment is requested by 1:30 PM ET, on the date of the performance. Easy instructions are available at HistoryAtPlay.com and payment can be made by PayPal/Credit/Debit. To join the group, like @HistoryAtPlay on Facebook and request to join "Pay-Per-HAP," our private Facebook group, linked to the History At Play™, LLC Facebook Page (Or, access the Pay-Per-HAP group directly at https://www.facebook.com/groups/PayperHAP). Admission closes at 1:30 PM ET on the date of the performance. No late entry. No refunds/date transfers. HAP, LLC announces each Pay-Per-HAP performance title one week before the event.

History At PlayTM, LLC also offers FREE HAP 'n CHAT segments on Facebook LIVE at Facebook.com/HistoryAtPlay, Wednesday's, at 6:30 PM ET. These LIVE sessions offer a brief preview of our critically acclaimed performances, followed by audience Q&A, along with great giveaways. History At PlayTM, LLC is available for private bookings, Live Streamed, along with traditional theatrical performances, once the COVID-19 curve has been successfully flattened. Visit HistoryAtPlay.com to learn more and email info@HistoryAtPlay.com, or call +1.617.752.2859 for booking inquiries.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories