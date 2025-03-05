Helltown Players Presents MORE LITTLE DEVILS â€“ An Evening of Short Plays by Cape Cod Playwrights

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After the overwhelming success of last year's Little Devils, Helltown Players proudly returns with More Little Devilsâ€”an evening of six original short plays written by playwrights with meaningful connections to Cape Cod.

This compelling production will tour across three prominent Cape Cod venues: Cape Rep Theatre (Brewster), The Academy of Performing Arts (Orleans), and The Pilgrim House Provincetown (Provincetown).

"Last year's inaugural production of Little Devils was so successful, we decided to bring it back," says Jim Dalglish, Producing Artistic Director of Helltown Players. "We had more than 40 short play submissions from playwrights with meaningful connections to Cape Cod. The quality of the writing was so high that it was incredibly difficult to choose the six plays that made the final cut. These are terrific plays that make for a very satisfying night of theatre."

This production is made possible through partnerships with Cape Rep Theatre, The Academy of Performing Arts, and The Pilgrim House Provincetown, as well as the generous support of the Joan Patchen Art and Activism Fund.

"Helltown Players does not have a performance venue, so we rely on Cape Cod theatres who support our mission to bring plays written by Cape Cod playwrights to life," Dalglish continues. "We are also thrilled to have cast a veritable who's who of the Cape's most successful actors and have brought on a few of the Cape's most sought-after directors. Two of our directorsâ€”Bill Jacobs and Florence Hellerâ€”bring extensive experience from the world of film to inform their approach to directing three of the plays."

SHOW DATES & VENUES

Cape Rep Theatre

299 Main Street, Brewster, MA 02631

Friday, March 28 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, March 29 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, March 30 at 2:00 PM

The Academy of Performing Arts

120 Main St, Orleans, MA 02653

Friday, April 4 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, April 5 at 7:30 PM

Friday, April 11 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, April 12 at 7:30 PM

The Pilgrim House Provincetown

336 Commercial St, Provincetown, MA 02657

Thursday, April 17 at 8:00 PM

Friday, April 18 at 8:00 PM

Saturday, April 19 at 8:00 PM

Sunday, April 20 (Easter) at 4:00 PM

TICKETS

All tickets should be purchased through:

www.helltownplayers.org

Helltown Supporter: $40

General Admission: $30

Hellion Pass (Helltown Member, Donor, and/or Class Participant): $25

Student (with valid student ID): $20Â

Card to Culture (with valid pass): $10

ABOUT THE PLAYS

Convergence

Three lives. One storm. A convergence that changes everything.

Playwright: Bill Jacobs

Director: Bill Jacobs

Cast:

Jonathan Rodman â€“ Freddie

John Hanright â€“ John

Wil Moser â€“ Blond Guy

During a thunderstorm in 1965, three young men from vastly different worlds meet in a Bucks County barn. As they wrestle with race, privilege, and purpose, their fleeting encounter sparks a transformative moment that resonates far beyond the storm.

No Surrender

History comes down, but its echoes linger.

Playwright: Candace Perry

Director: Scott Cunningham

Cast:

John Dennis Anderson â€“ Robert

John Shuman â€“ George

P. Adams-Riviere â€“ Beau

A disoriented stranger appears in a New Orleans homeless camp, claiming to have fallen from greatness. As he clashes with a veteran and a brash developer over history and identity, he challenges what it means to reckon with the past.

Remembering When I Used to Remember

What is remembered, lives on, in laughter and in strife.

Playwright: Patrick Riviere

Director: Florence Heller

Cast:

John Dennis Anderson â€“ Marty

Bill Salem â€“ Tucker

Dustin Ross â€“ Jimmy

A gay married couple prepares to renew their vows at the beach in Provincetown as memories are lost and found and past secrets resurface. A humorous and heartwarming story of love's endurance in the face of time and imperfection.

Rolando

Two lives, one subway ride, and the weight of what could have been.

Playwright: Wendy Watson

Director: Florence Heller

Cast:

Leanne McLaughlin â€“ Girl

Jimmy C. Jules â€“ Rolando

A subway ride in 1985 becomes a haunting journey through memory, grief, and humanity. A man searching for connection and a young woman grappling with guilt tell parallel stories that ask: When faced with suffering, will we look away or reach out?

The Pros and Cons of Implosion

When rusted dreams meet a spark of ingenuity, the past collides with the future.

Playwright: R. D. Murphy

Director: Mary Arnault

Cast:

Neil McGarry â€“ Mr. Gordon

Leanne McLaughlin â€“ Allie

Allie is a whip-smart high school senior who is a car whisperer. She wants to restore her neighbor's Volvo which has been left to rust for 20 years. Simple plan, right? Depends on what you know about implosion.

Colour My World

Memories may fade, but love remembers.

Playwright: Melinda Buckley

Director: Judith Partelow

Cast:

Janet Moore â€“ Nancy

Bill Jacobs â€“ Malachy

Chelsey Brown â€“ Janine

At a small-town bus stop, a woman encounters someone from her past who is just out of reach in her memory. Colour My World is a tender tale of love, loss, and the fleeting clarity that brings hearts together.

For a complete list of playwrights, directors, creative staff, and actor bios, visit:

https://www.helltownplayers.org/news/creative-team-cast-amp-crew-of-more-little-devils

