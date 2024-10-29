Gold Dust Orphans To Present New Holiday Musical Comedy ROSEMARY'S BABY JESUS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New England's foremost comedic theatre troupe the Gold Dust Orphans will deliver an all new fabulous holiday offering to the Iron Wolf Theatre at the South Boston Lithuanian Citizens Association, ROSEMARY'S BABY JESUS, or “A Stranger in the Manger” running December 4 – December 22.

Rosemary Shithouse loves Christmas. In fact, she's been cast as the Virgin Mary in her local church's Christmas play every year since puberty! That's probably because she's always been so sweet. So chock full of “peace on earth and good will towards men.” So what if her husband, Guy, is a miserable creep, a slovenly know it all, a desperately failed actor working part time as a cut rate Santa Claus… in a Halloween joke shop no less! Rosemary has hope! In fact, the young couple just moved into Salem's most historic residence, The House of the Seven Gables! New neighbors, new friends, and best of all… the promise of a new baby! Rosemary is happy. That is until… something evil enters her building. And even worse… IT'S ABOUT TO ENTER HER!!! Will Rosemary give birth to a savior or to the spawn of Satan himself? Is this the end of Christmas as we know it? Based on the classic horror film Rosemary's Baby but deliciously twisted by writer Ryan Landry, this devilish new musical is sure to set fire to your funny bone.

The cast features Orphans stars, including singer/actress Taryn Lane as Rosemary, Corey Desjardins as nosey neighbor Minnie Castanets, Orphans founder Scott Martino as Roman Castanets, Orphans Assistant Artistic Director Tim Lawton as Dr. Sapperstein, Sarah Jones as Laura Louise, Joey C. Pelletier as little Henry Springer, and Gina Carmela as the sweet innocent Terry Cunnilingus. Last year's breakout star Eric McGowan will play Dr. Hill.

The show also welcomes some new Orphans to the stage, such as new discovery Dustin Teuber in the role of Guy Shithouse. Newcomer Katelyn Christine will join Tad McKitterick and Lizette Morris as The Salem Sisters, who will harmonize like hell to help tell the story of Rosemary and her baby. Orphan leader Ryan Landry will play the landlady of the Seven Gables, Mrs. Hermione P. Grinchley. Audiences will be happy to learn that Boston Public Radio stars Jim Braude and Margery Eagan will again lend their voices to the production. Rounding out the cast are the Snowcone Dancers: Briana Scafidi, Gary Croteau, Alex Davis, and Andrea Muniz.

The creative team behind the last three smash hit Orphans' shows all return to lend their talents to this production. Longtime Orphan Kiki Samko is at the helm as director, and even longer time Orphans Tad McKitterick and Briana Scafidi return as musical director and choreographer, respectively. Matthew Brian Cost will once again design the lights with costumes and sets designed by Scott Martino.

Tickets can be found at https://buytickets.at/thegolddustorphans/1345437.

