George Gritzbach to Return to Cotuit Center for the Arts for One Night Only

Cotuit Center for the Arts will present the return of Cape Cod’s roots and blues legend, The George Gritzbach Band, for an unforgettable evening of music on Friday, February 21 at 7:30 PM. Fans of rhythm and blues will not want to miss this opportunity to experience Gritzbach’s innovative original songs and masterful guitar work in the intimate setting of the Center’s performance space.



A beloved figure in the music world, Gritzbach’s career has spanned decades and continents. With a foundation rooted in rhythm and blues, Gritzbach honed his craft under the tutelage of guitar legend Rev. Gary Davis and went on to share the stage with such icons as B.B. King, Bonnie Raitt, Robert Cray, Dr. John, and John Lee Hooker. Known for his dynamic performances, Gritzbach has played at nightclubs, performing arts centers, and festivals across the U.S., Canada, and Europe.



This special performance at Cotuit Center for the Arts promises to feature Gritzbach’s celebrated blend of electric blues, slide guitar mastery, and original compositions. His previous album, The Sweeper, received international acclaim and further solidified his reputation as a leading voice in the genre.



Event Details:

What: George Gritzbach Band in Concert

When: Friday, February 21, 7:30 PM

Where: Cotuit Center for the Arts, 4404 Falmouth Rd, Cotuit, MA

