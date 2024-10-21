Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame: Inaugural Induction Ceremony to Premiere in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The public will soon get a peek into the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame's star-studded inaugural induction ceremony. Cameras were rolling as luminaries of folk music like Joan Baez, Noel Paul Stookey and Peter Yarrow from Peter, Paul and Mary, Tom Rush, and more shared stories and music during a weekend long celebration of legendary musicians. The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame: Inaugural Induction Ceremony is set to premiere on public television November 1 (check local listings).

Welcoming the first class of inductees into the hall, the hour-long special captures the essence of a genre deeply rooted in tradition yet constantly evolving. Step into the intimate setting of this inaugural celebration featuring icons such as Joan Baez, Emmylou Harris, Judy Collins, The Indigo Girls, Livingston Taylor, and many more. Through captivating performances and exclusive interviews, viewers are treated to a behind-the-scenes glimpse into this incredible event.

“The documentary captures the magical weekend beautifully as we welcomed both artists and their families for a homecoming of folk music,” said Josiah Spaulding, Founder of FARHOF and Advisory Consultant. “The documentary lifts the veil, showing the personal side of the legends of folk that crafted the songs that served as vehicles for social change and defined generations.”

The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame: Inaugural Induction Ceremony is produced by the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame and Bright Blue Media Group and is presented and distributed nationally by American Public Television.

The Folk America Roots Hall of Fame is a cultural and education initiative of the Boch Center located inside the Wang Theatre at 270 Tremont St. Boston, Massachusetts. Curated by the Museum Collective, FARHOF is geared to music lovers of all ages, providing educational offerings that ensure legacies are honored and new musical traditions are nurtured for generations to come. These genres of music have historically provided an outlet for individuals of all races and backgrounds, and from every corner of the United States to express their joys, sorrows, and experiences.

Recent and current exhibits include the All Seeing Eye: Blue Note Records Through the Lens of Francis Wolff; Bruce Springsteen: Portraits of an American Music Icon; Legends of Folk, Americana, Roots Music; Arlo Guthrie: Native Son; Life in Six Strings; Don't Think Twice: The Daniel Kramer Photographs of Bob Dylan, 1964-65; Boston: A Music Town; The Wang Theatre: A Century of Great Music; historic artifacts from David Bieber Archives and the Cultural Heroes sculptures on loan from Alan LeQuire Galleries in Nashville, TN.

For updates, information about tours and upcoming events and exhibits please more visit www.FARHOF.org.

The event will be streaming on PBS.org and the PBS App nationwide.

