Fifty-Four Boston-Area Theatres Play WICKED HARD To Support Artists And Theatre Practitioners In Crisis 

Times are hard. And when times get hard, Boston Plays Wicked Hard.

To raise funds for the Theatre Community Benevolent Fund (TCBF), an organization that helps theatre practitioners in times of need, fifty-four area theatre companies have joined together to promote a limited-edition T-shirt which celebrates the diversity and vitality of the Boston Theater Community.

These special T-shirts, which have the Boston Plays Wicked Hard logo on the front and a list of the 54 participating theatre companies on the back, are just $25, with 100% of the proceeds from sales going directly to TCBF. Note that tax and shipping are not included.

To purchase one of these limited-issue T-shirts, and to show support for local theatre artists during this challenging time, theatre fans can visit Rowboat Creative and their Creatives Who Care initiative at http://bostonplays.creativeswhocare.org.

A complete list of participating theatres can be found at the end of this release.

llyse Robbins, Associate Artistic Director of Greater Boston Stage Company and the person who planned this campaign, explained, "I have seen how furloughs are affecting our industry, and know that, sadly, there is very little work in the foreseeable future for Boston's Theater Community. In addition, as a board member for Stage Source and the Theatre Community Benevolent Fund, I have seen the incredible need pouring in from our community of artists and practitioners. I have spent many wonderful evenings in the theater with and thanks to these talented and dedicated artists. I wanted a fun and easy way to allow audiences to show their support during these unprecedented times."

Robbins acknowledged that she was inspired by the Chicago Acts Together campaign, a similar project spearheaded by Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago.

"We are overwhelmed and humbled by the outpouring of support these theater companies have shown our community," says Amy Spalletta, President of TCBF. "By putting their names to this initiative and taking to their social media and mailing lists to promote, they have shown how much they care about the individual artists and practitioners who call the Boston Theater Community their home. On behalf of the entire TCBF volunteer board, we are extremely grateful."

