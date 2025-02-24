Face 2 Face - A Tribute To Elton John & Billy Joel Returns to Indian Ranch

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Face 2 Face, the U.S.A's 1st and longest running tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel, will return to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Sunday, August 31, 2025. Tickets go on-sale this Saturday, March 1st at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for just $20 through March 7th, while supplies last.

Taking turns at an onstage piano, the dual tribute artists of the Billy Joel/Elton John Face-2-Face Tribute Show conjure the beloved songsters in both sound and image. Backed by some of the best and most sought after musicians in the business, Levittown NY native MIKE SANTORO's fingers flash up and down the keys on “Angry Young Man” before he belts out high-energy Billy Joel classics such as “Movin Out,” “Scenes From An Italian Restaurant” and more.

Following Santoro's set, of the roughly three-hour show, Ronnie Smith dons the iconic sunglasses and bedazzled suits of Elton John as he charts his style from the ‘70s to the present. Timeless anthems such as “Tiny Dancer” and the epic treasure “Funeral For A Friend/Love Lies Bleeding” mixed with more whimsical material such as “Crocodile Rock” and the fictional rock-group narrative “Bennie and the Jets.”

For the 3rd act, both artists hit the stage for THE grand finale, trading the spotlight with more of the best of Billy Joel and Elton John. For over a decade, this event is not one to be missed!

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground.

Comments