FSPA To Present “How To Audition” Workshop With Raye Lynn Mercer

Franklin School for the Performing Arts (FSPA) Director Raye Lynn Mercer will present a "How To Audition" Workshop on Saturday, September 21 from 1:00-2:30 pm in the school's Recital Hall at 38 Main Street. Students and parents are invited to learn about the audition process in an entertaining, interactive format with demonstrations and time for questions from attendees. Included in the workshop are what to expect, how to prepare, and how to conduct oneself at any audition.

The workshop is appropriate for those getting ready for a first audition experience as well as those who are ready to raise the level of their audition presentation. "This workshop takes the mystery out of the process and demonstrates what happens before, during and after the audition. The right preparation and appropriate expectations help make auditioning a positive experience," says Mercer.

In addition to preparing students for local auditions, Mercer and her staff successfully prepare high school students to audition for college performing arts programs. FSPA alumni are attending top colleges and conservatories including NYU Tisch, Penn State, Oberlin, Oklahoma City University, Hartt School of Music, Baldwin Wallace Conservatory, and Syracuse University, while FSPA's college graduates are enjoying active careers on Broadway, in national tours, regional theater, film and television. Current FSPA musical theater students have the opportunity to audition for New York City agents and casting directors as well as professional theater.

Registration for the "How To Audition" Workshop can be done in advance at the FSPA Office or by calling 508-528-8668. The workshop is open to anyone and recommended for beginner and intermediate performers and highly recommended for parents.





