FEATHERBABY To Open Season 26 At Greater Boston Stage Company

Greater Boston Stage Company will launch its 26th season with the riotous new comedy Featherbaby, running September 12–28, 2025. Written by David Templeton and directed by Weylin Symes, the production will be presented as a Co-World Premiere in partnership with the Don Fulton New Works Project.

Paul Melendy stars as the outrageous Featherbaby, a foul-mouthed Amazon parrot whose antics throw his human companions into chaos. Joined by Liv Dumaine and Gabriel Graetz, Melendy leads a comedy that blends sharp humor with unexpected heart, exploring companionship, rivalry, and the surprising ways connection can take flight.

“Featherbaby manages to be both laugh-out-loud funny and deeply touching,” said Director and Producing Artistic Director Weylin Symes. “One moment you are doubled over with laughter, and the next you find yourself reflecting on the ways we connect with each other, even in the most unlikely circumstances.”

Cast and Creative Team

The cast includes Liv Dumaine*, Gabriel Graetz*, and Paul Melendy*, with direction by Weylin Symes^. The creative team features Katy Monthei (scenic design), Matt Cost (lighting design), Deirdre Gerrard (costume design), Mackenzie Adamick (sound design), Hazel Peters (properties design), Marsha Smith* (production stage manager), E.D. Fitzgerald (first production assistant), and Addie Pates (second production assistant).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States.

^Member of SDC, Stage Directors and Choreographers Society.

Ticket Information

Performances will be held at Greater Boston Stage Company in Stoneham, MA from September 12–28, 2025. Tickets are available now at greaterbostonstage.org or by calling the Box Office at (781) 279-2200.

Single ticket prices are as follows: VIP tickets are $90 for adults and $85 for seniors (62+). Premium tickets are $80 for adults and $75 for seniors (62+). Student tickets are $25 with valid ID.