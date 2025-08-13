Elin Hilderbrand To Discuss New Novel 'The Academy' At The Spire Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Best-selling author Elin Hilderbrand will appear at the Spire Center for an evening of conversation about her new novel The Academy, co-written with her daughter Shelby Cunningham, on October 20, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

The event offers fans a rare opportunity to hear from “the queen of beach reads” about her career, her creative collaborations, and her upcoming projects. The Academy will be available for purchase at the event. Tickets go on sale Saturday, August 16 at 6:00 a.m. at spirecenter.org.

Hilderbrand is the No. 1 New York Times best-selling author of 31 novels, including Swan Song, The Perfect Couple, and The Academy, which will be published September 16. Her 2024 novel The Perfect Couple was adapted into a Netflix limited series starring Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber. Swan Song is in development as a second season of The Perfect Couple, and her book Five-Star Weekend is being adapted into a Peacock series starring Jennifer Garner. She also co-hosts the podcast Books, Beach & Beyond with Tim Ehrenberg.

The Spire Center is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA, and is handicap accessible, with public parking available streetside and in nearby lots. Tickets are $19 and will be available starting August 16 at 6:00 a.m. at spirecenter.org.