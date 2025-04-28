Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID Comes To Massachusetts in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Emerald City Theatrical will present Disney's The Little Mermaid at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center in Foxboro, MA, running May 30 through June 2.

Directed by Meaghan Bruneault and choreographed by Allana Turcotte, this production brings the beloved Disney story to life with colorful costumes, imaginative sets, and a talented cast. Ever since their 2023 debut at MRPAC with A Christmas Carol The Musical, ECT promises another unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages.

Based on Hans Christian Andersen's classic fairy tale and the 1989 Disney animated film, The Little Mermaid tells the story of Ariel, a spirited young mermaid who dreams of living on land. With favorite songs like "Part of Your World," "Under the Sea," and "Kiss the Girl," this show is full of heart, humor, and adventure.

The cast features Carina Lopes as Ariel, Owen Parker as Prince Eric, Mike Villanueva as King Triton, and Olivia Lancellotta as Ursula. Megane Leopold plays Sebastian, Matthew McGuirl stars as Flounder, and Tommy Sabetta portrays both Scuttle and Chef Louis.

Anna DiMartino appears as Jetsam, while Julia Poirier plays Flotsam and serves as Dance Captain, with Tom Slater II as Grimsby. The Mersisters are played by Catie McFarlane (Alanaa), Anna Annese (Adela), Allana Turcotte (Arista), Meghan Lynch (Aquata), Izzie McElroy-Cotter (Andrina), and Laney Parker (Atina)

The ensemble includes Cadence O'Neil, Abbie Burchard, Victoria Raimondi, Aden Hernandez, AJ Finn, Stephanie Stanton, Isabella Eason, Lexi DiMartino, Lisa Eve, Sergio Raposa, and Wyatt Keough.

