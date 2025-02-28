Conversations with Dance Industry Professionals, Syncopated Ladies and More Comes To The Hanover Theatre In March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Hanover Theatre's Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Committee will host Conversations with Dance Industry Professionals, Syncopated Ladies and More on Thursday, March 13 at 5:30 PM preceding the main stage performance of Chloé Arnold's Syncopated Ladies LIVE.

RSVP today!

This free event will be held in the McDonough Room at The Hanover Theatre Conservatory & Event Center. Light refreshments will be provided. All are welcome.

Inspired by the journey of Emmy nominated, Chloé Arnold and the Syncopated Ladies, this hour-long conversation will take a deeper look at the dance industry. Cast members from the famous tap dance band will be joined by New England industry professionals, Taavon Gamble and Ilyse Robbins, accomplished director/choreographers with meaningful ties to The Hanover Theatre. Each panelist will have the opportunity to shed light on the obstacles and successes they have experienced within the industry. Questions from attendees will be welcomed.

The Hanover Theatre's DEIB Committee has previously hosted discussions centered on fashion, mental health, and casting. Past panelists have included the executive director of the Mass Cultural Council, Michael Bobbitt, Kristie Raymond, Sabrina Avilés, Troy Siebels, Nicole Jessica Morin, Kira Troilo, the 2024 cast of Jagged Little Pill and more!

RSVP to join Conversations with Dance Industry Professionals, Syncopated Ladies and More today! All ages and experience levels welcome. For more information, please contact the box office at 877.571.7469 or visit TheHanoverTheatre.org.

Learn more about The Hanover Theatre's Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging Committee and Chloé Arnold's Syncopated Ladies LIVE on our website today!

