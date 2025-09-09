Concord Women’s Chorus Artistic Director Jane Ring Frank Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Concord Women’s Chorus has announced that its Artistic Director Jane Ring Frank has been awarded the 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award by Choral Arts New England (CANE). This prestigious honor recognizes Frank’s decades of visionary leadership, artistry, and contributions to the vitality of New England’s choral community.

Frank will be presented with the award at the “41st Annual Choral Arts New England Awards Ceremony” on Sunday, October 26, 3 pm, at First Congregational Church in Winchester. The event, which is open to the public, will feature a brief performance by Concord Women’s Chorus, under Frank’s direction, as well as opportunities for both chorus and audience members to sing together in celebration of New England’s rich choral tradition.

“The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes individuals who have made exceptional contributions to choral singing and culture in New England,” said Mary Brody, chair of the Choral Arts New England Board. “We are delighted to recognize Jane as a member of this distinguished group.”

Since moving to Boston in 1991, Frank has conducted ensembles across Greater Boston with artistry and distinction. She has served on the faculties of Harvard University and Emerson College, directed Chapel Music at Episcopal Divinity School, and conducted Philovox, the professional recording chorus of E.C. Schirmer. As Founding Director of Boston Secession, she created groundbreaking programs and recordings that earned national acclaim. She conducted Cantemus Chamber Chorus for 11 years, serves as Minister of Worship and the Arts at First Congregational Church of Winchester, and was an Affiliated Scholar with the Women’s Studies Research Center at Brandeis University for 22 years.

Frank has led Concord Women’s Chorus for more than 30 years, shaping its reputation for artistry, adventurous programming, and commitment to amplifying women’s voices in choral music.

The Choral Arts New England Lifetime Achievement Award, first presented in 1994, honors individuals who have left a lasting mark on the region’s choral culture. Past honorees include Dr. André de Quadros (2024), Alice Parker (2004), and Lorna Cooke DeVaron (1995). With this award, Jane Ring Frank joins a celebrated legacy of leaders who have inspired generations of singers and audiences alike. For more information on the awards, visit choralarts-newengland.org/lifetime.

In addition to celebrating Frank’s honor, Concord Women’s Chorus also announces that it has received an Alfred Nash Patterson Grant from Choral Arts New England to support its current recording project. The application was spearheaded by CWC board member Allison Jones, whose efforts helped the chorus secure not only the grant but also the distinction of receiving the Hammond Family Grant.

According to CANE, “Named grants represent the aspirations for choral music of some of Choral Arts New England’s most committed supporters, and we are very happy that Concord Women’s Chorus has achieved this distinction.”

Since 1985, Alfred Nash Patterson Grants have supported more than 220 choral projects across New England, fostering innovative programming, new compositions, music education, and regional collaboration.

For more information, or to join Concord Women’s Chorus, email manager@concordwomenschorus.org, visit concordwomenschorus.org, and follow Concord Women’s Chorus on Facebook and Instagram.