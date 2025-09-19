Comedy Night With Christine Hurley & Guests to Take Place At Samuel Slater's

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedy will return to Samuel Slater’s Restaurant in Webster, MA, on Friday, October 24, 2025, at 7:30 PM. The show will feature Christine Hurley with special guest Mitch Stinson and host Dan Miller for a night of laughs.

Christine Hurley loves what she does, making people laugh! She is Matt Siegel's (Kiss108's Matty in the Morning Show) favorite comedian. Christine has performed several times at the Boston Garden for Denis Leary's Comics Come Home show that supports the Cam Neely Cancer Foundation. You have seen Christine on Nick at Nite's Search for America's Funniest Mom Contest, season 9 of The Great Food Truck Race on the Food Network and America's Got Talent! Christine is the most booked comic on the East Coast and lives up to her title as "The Queen of Boston Comedy."

Mitch Stinson is a former aircraft-carrier aviator for the United States Navy who, as a pilot, made over 200 carrier landings during his 10-year military career. Mitch has recently risen through the comedy ranks in the Northeast US by virtue of his original (and clean!) material that offers unique insight into the transition from hot-shot Navy pilot to everyday civilian life… resonating with comedy crowds everywhere.

A native of the South End in Boston, Dan Miller was born a comedian but made it official in 1992 when he burst onto the local comedy scene. Since then, he has teamed with local and national headliners including Lenny Clarke, Paul Nardizzi, Dane Cook, and Dave Attell. Dan took a hiatus from stand-up in '95-'96 to work on his acting and improv skills taking a starring role in the Boston-area dinner theater production of Mario and Mary's Italian Comedy Wedding. He has since been honing his craft in comedy clubs throughout New England.

Samuel Slater’s Restaurant at Indian Ranch offers a variety of events year-round, along with seasonal concerts at Indian Ranch Amphitheater, the Indian Princess paddlewheel, and Indian Ranch Campground. Other upcoming events at Samuel Slater’s include World Gone Crazy: New England’s Premiere Comedy Band on October 10, A Golden Age of Hollywood Murder Mystery Dinner on October 11, Abraxas: Santana Tribute Band on October 17, Wizard of Ozz: The Ultimate Ozzy Experience on October 25, Halloween Party with The Deloreans on October 31, Little Lies: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac on November 8, New England Yacht Club on November 14, Petty Larceny: A Tribute to the music of Tom Petty on November 15, Comedy Night at Slater's with Will Noonan & Guests on November 21, KSF: A Tribute to Kansas, Styx, and Foreigner on November 29, and Red Solo Cup: A Tribute to The Legendary Toby Keith on December 13. More events will be announced soon.

Tickets for Comedy Night at Slater’s with Christine Hurley & Guests on Friday, October 24, 2025, are on sale now at samuelslaters.com. Doors open at 6:30 PM; the show starts at 7:30 PM. Samuel Slater’s Restaurant is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA, outside of Worcester and less than an hour’s drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford, and Springfield.