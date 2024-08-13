Comedy Night To Return To Samuel Slater's Restaurant With Paul D'Angelo & Guests

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Comedy will return to Samuel Slater’s Restaurant in Webster, MA on Friday, September 20, 2024 featuring Paul D’Angelo plus special guests Dave Rattigan and Jim Ruberti for a night of laughs. Doors open at 6:30 PM; show starts at 7:30 PM. Tickets are on-sale now at www.samuelslaters.com.

Combining an energetic, charismatic stage presence and spontaneous improvisational talent with an endless array of intelligent humor delivered in an animated style that grabs and holds the attention of crowds everywhere he performs, Paul D'Angelo's constantly evolving and diverse selection of original material “takes normal everyday experiences and makes them sound absolutely hilarious.” Critics further write that “Paul D’Angelo is an energetic performer who gives a peak performance at every show.” “His quick comedic mind,” “unique observations” and “down to earth, stop-and-think humor” “keeps the crowd in hysterics.”

From a field of 150 comedians, Dave Rattigan “passed” at Boston’s famed Comedy Connection on just his 15th time on stage and has been a fixture on the Boston scene for two-and-a-half decades since then. His CD has been played on SiriusXM Satellite Radio, as well as AM/FM stations across the country and as far away as Ireland. He performed multiple times on the syndicated Steve Katsos Show and in commercials for Olympia Sports and iParty which have played on New England regional TV stations. He’s performed in Dublin and Kilkenny, Ireland as well as at the Hampton Beach Comedy Festival (NH), Boston Comedy Festival, and Salem Comedy and Spirits Festival.

Jim Ruberti is a Boston comedian and actor who has been entertaining people for well over 30 years, starting as a child in the theaters of Cape Cod performing with Broadway actors such as John Raitt or Theodore Bikel, and progressing into roles as an adult at venues like the Barnstable Comedy Club. He has been a comic fundraising auctioneer and event host for more than 10 years, and a stand-up comedian working stages around New England. As a stand-up, he’s shared the stage with Boston headliners such as Lenny Clarke, Jimmy Dunn, Steve Sweeney, Christine Hurley, Paul Nardizzi, Mike McDonald, Dave Rattigan and Steve Bjork.

Samuel Slater’s Restaurant at Indian Ranch offers a variety of events year round, along with seasonal concerts at Indian Ranch amphitheater, the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Upcoming events at Samuel Slater’s include Comedy Night with Kerri Louise & Guests on August 22nd. More events will be announced soon.

Tickets for Comedy Night at Slater’s with Paul Angelo & Guests on Friday, September 20, 2024 are on-sale now at samuelslaters.com. Samuel Slater’s Restaurant is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour’s drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield.



Comments