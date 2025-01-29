Comedian Jimmy Tingle To Perform At The Spire Center For Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Three-time "Best of Boston" award-winning comedian Jimmy Tingle will make his debut at the Spire Center for Performing Arts with a special one-night-only engagement on April 19, 2025. In his show, Humor and Hope for Humanity, Jimmy will take the audience on a hilarious and thought-provoking journey, reflecting on his remarkable path from a Boston street performer and aspiring comic to appearances on network television, graduating from Harvard's Kennedy School of Government, a bid for political office, and his current adventures in 2025. Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, February 1, at 6:00 a.m.

Jimmy recently completed a successful theatrical run of his critically acclaimed one-person show, Humor and Hope for Humanity, at the SoHo Playhouse in NYC. He also released his new comedy documentary, Jimmy Tingle: The “Radical” Middle – Why Would a Comedian Run for Office?

Jimmy is a nationally recognized comedian, commentator, producer, actor, and the founder of Humor for Humanity, a new social enterprise which raises spirits, funds, and awareness for nonprofits through his work as a performer, emcee, and auctioneer.

He has worked as a humorist and commentator for “60 Minutes II” and MSNBC and has appeared on “The Tonight Show,” CNN, “Conan O'Brien,” “Fresh Air with Terry Gross,” and in his own HBO half-hour comedy special.

Feature film work includes “Next Stop Wonderland,” “Boondock Saints,” “Head of State” (starring Chris Rock) and “Clear History” (starring Larry David). He has also appeared in several documentary films, including “When Stand up Stood Out,” “Call Me Lucky” (directed by Bobcat Goldthwait) “Damned in the USA,” and “America with the Top Down.

