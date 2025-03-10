Cherry Orchard Festival Announces Rescheduled Date For French Sensation PIAF! THE SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



French sensation PIAF! The Show has a new date for its return to Boston. The musical experience will now take place Sunday, June 8, 2025 at 8:00 PM at the Berklee Performance Center, presented by Cherry Orchard Festival.

Piaf! The Show tells the story of legendary chanteuse Edith Piaf's life and career through her timeless songs. The star of the show is internationally acclaimed Nathalie Lermitte, who transforms into Piaf onstage, backed by a full live band, painting a grandiose and bittersweet portrait, with a rich musical palette of early 20th century Paris. Conceived and directed by Gil Marsalla, the show has sold over one million tickets worldwide and features original scenography and projections, including never-before-published images of Piaf's life.

All tickets purchased for the original date will remain valid for the rescheduled show. Ticket holders unable to attend the new date can request a full refund from the original point of purchase until Saturday, March 1, 2025. Tickets are on sale now at CherryOrchardFestival.org.

The show narrates the rags-to-riches story of the Parisian singer's career through her unforgettable songs, complemented by a visual tapestry of previously unreleased photographs and images of famous Parisian locations of the Edith Piaf era.

Edith Giovanna Gassion, better known by her stage name Edith Piaf, was born in Paris on December 19th, 1915 and died in Grasse, France on October 11th, 1963. She was a French cabaret singer and songwriter and is considered the archetype of French singers and a national treasure. More than sixty years after her death, Piaf remains the most famous French performer both in France and the world.

Piaf became known as “la Môme Piaf” (The Little Sparrow) from an early age due to her extreme stage fright and small stature (only 4' 8” tall). She performed songs that have since become well known classics such as “La Vie en Rose”, “Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien”, “Hymne à l'amour”, “Mon Légionnaire”, “La Foule”, “Milord”, “Mon Dieu”, and “L'Accordéoniste”.

Despite a tragic and premature end to her career from severe health problems, Piaf's robust work led to her international successes and continues to inspire songwriters today.

Piaf! The Show stars Nathalie Lermitte, French performer considered “Edith Piaf's legitimate musical heiress”. Lermitte started performing at the age of six. The day she turned eighteen, she released her first album “Tu es tout ce que j'aime”, which included two singles that sold more than 400,000 copies.

1989 marked Lermitte's first steps in musical theater. She played the role of Cristal in “Starmania”, which she performed for three years at the Théâtre Marigny in Paris, continuing to a national tour that ended in Moscow and Saint Petersburg. In 1995, Lermitte opened for Michel Leeb at the Olympia with Herbert Léonard. Lermitte spent the years following playing a succession of roles in musicals where she was often seen playing the role of Edith Piaf. In 2018, she joined Piaf! The show and enjoyed worldwide success.

Piaf! The Show also features Philippe Villa (Piano), Benoit Pierron (Percussions), Frederic Viale (Accordion), and Giliard Lopes (Double bass).

Director Gil Marsalla has studied music since he was 14 years old and has had a rewarding career as a musician, music director, conductor, and artistic director. He has been successfully producing musical and theatrical shows and large-scale events for over 20 years, most recently with his own production company: Directo Productions.

Gil founded Directo in 2001 with the goal of supporting and showcasing emerging French artists. Since 2007, he has been touring his shows worldwide to sold-out houses in North and South America, Europe, and East Asia.

PIAF! The Show starring Nathalie Lermitte returns on Sunday, June 8, 2025 at 8:00 PM at the Berklee Performance Center (136 Massachusetts Ave, Boston). Tickets are available now at CherryOrchardFestival.org. All tickets purchased for the original date will remain valid for the rescheduled show.

