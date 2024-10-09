Celtic & Castilian Fiddle Duo San Miguel Fraser Will Play at Club Passim

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Scotland meets Spain at Club Passim for a unique night of fiddle fusion with the duo San Miguel Fraser on October 17. Multi-instrumentalists Galen Fraser, a Berklee graduate and son of renowned Scottish fiddler Alasdair Fraser, and Maria San Miguel, a native of Castile, combine dynamic fiddling and string arrangements with soaring singing. Surprises abound in this project, with fresh compositions and startlingly touching and deeply thoughtful interpretations. Tickets are on sale now at passim.org.

Their latest album, Dots of Light, explores traditional music from their combined homelands and new compositions in their unique chamber music style. Notable performances from the duo include Celtic Connections, Festival de Ortiguiera, Bellingham Celtic Festival, Bolao Folk, KVMR Celtic Festival, Miguel DeLibes, Aitzina Folk, Valladolid Plaza Mayor, and Tradicionàrius.

Galen is an accomplished fiddle player, composer, engineer, and producer from the foothills of Northern California. Best known for his modern take on Celtic traditional music, he tours with the praised Galen Fraser Quartet, Soulsha, and the Europe-baised Atlantic Folk Trio. Castilian fiddler María specializes in Castilian fiddle music and keeps audiences thoroughly captivated with her fiery fiddling and soulful voice.

San Miguel Fraser will play on Thursday, October 17 at 8 pm. Tickets are $20 and can be found at passim.org. Passim is located at 47 Palmer Street in the basement of an historic brick delivery and carriage house. It is on the corner of Church and Palmer Streets.

