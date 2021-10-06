CelloBello Honors Founder Paul Katz With Gala Concert, and Hosts First Charity Auction

The acclaimed music education website, CelloBello.org, will celebrate Founder and Artistic Director Paul Katz's 80th Birthday in its annual gala concert event on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. The concert will bring together a star-studded cast of performers who have been impacted by Katz's teaching, coaching, and collegiality throughout his career. Proceeds from the event will provide needed financial support of CelloBello's programs and digital resources.

CelloBello's website (cellobello.org), the world's leading online resources provides free access to world-class cello lessons, masterclasses, interviews, and interactive live streamed chats with renowned artist-teachers from the solo chamber music, orchestral, and teaching professions. The site also provides articles, information on musical jobs and competitions, repertoire and book listings, and additional educational, career, and professional resources.

Paul Katz founded CelloBello in 2010. Katz is known for his 26-year career as cellist of the internationally acclaimed Cleveland Quartet; as a world-renown teacher of his instrument and coach to many of the world's finest string quartets. For over 20 years, Katz has served on the cello faculty of New England Conservatory of Music where he also founded the institution's Professional String Quartet Training Program. Paul Katz has also served on the faculty of Eastman School of Music, Rice University, among others.

CelloBello's 2021 Gala Concert will be a hybrid event. The public can attend in person at Burnes Hall on the campus of Boston's New England Conservatory, followed by a reception at SRV Boston, one of Boston's finest restaurants. For those who prefer to attend virtually, tickets are available for the livestream

event, which will be viewable on demand for up to 72 hours after the event. Performers will include Ian Swensen, Catherine Cho, Molly Carr, Edward Gazouleas, Astrid Schween, Natasha Brofsky, Jeffrey Zeigler, Pei-Shan Lee, the Balourdet, Harlem and Borromeo String Quartets... and even more surprise guests.

The evening will feature one-of-a-kind chamber music collaborations, tributes, and a one-on-one discussion with Paul Katz himself. The event will be hosted by Josh Aronson, Academy Award-nominated film director of the acclaimed "Talent Has Hunger" documentary which follows Paul Katz's teaching career.

In-person ticket sales will be available until October 16. Individual tickets are now available for purchase. Ticket prices begin at $100 (USD) for the livestream and $150 (USD) for the in-person event.

Find full event details on https://www.cellobello.org/event/cellobello-gala-2021/