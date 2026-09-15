Cast and Creative Team Set for TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at The Huntington

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The Huntington has revealed the cast and creative team of Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird, directed by Huntington Norma Jean Calderwood Artistic Director Loretta Greco (Oedipus El Rey). Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird runs at The Huntington from Thursday, October 8 – Sunday, November 8, 2026 at the Huntington Theatre.

Harper Lee's enduring classic To Kill a Mockingbird is adapted anew as Aaron Sorkin, the brilliant and beautifully idealistic creator of The West Wing and A Few Good Men, returns to writing for the stage.

When upstanding lawyer Atticus Finch seeks justice for a wrongfully accused man, he is tested by the limits of his virtue and the uneasy work of forgiveness in a world ruptured in two. Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize–winning novel has resonated powerfully for over six decades. What does it mean to revisit this beloved classic today with fresh eyes – to consider how far we've come, and how far we still need to go?

Unique to this production, audience engagement programming for Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird is presented in partnership with community partner the ACLU of Massachusetts. The ACLU of Massachusetts is a nonpartisan, nonprofit legal advocacy organization founded in 1920. As the first state affiliate of the national American Civil Liberties Union, it works in the courts, legislature, and communities to protect and expand civil rights and civil liberties across the Commonwealth. Together, The Huntington and the ACLU of Massachusetts will offer audience engagement experiences and community programming inspired by Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird, enriching conversations sparked by the production.

The cast of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird includes:

Karl Kenzler as Atticus Finch, an Alabama defense lawyer and a father. Credits include Oedipus and Fiddler on the Roof on Broadway, Life & Trust Off Broadway, and Law & Order SVU.

Karen Killeen as Scout Finch, Atticus' daughter. Credits include The Hills of California at The Huntington, The Dead and 1904 Off Broadway, and KIN on AMC.

Benjamin Izaak as Jem Finch, Scout's older brother. Credits include John Proctor is the Villain at The Huntington, Until Death at Berkshire Theatre Festival, and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin on HBO.

Patrice Jean-Baptiste as Calpurnia, the Finch family's housekeeper. Credits include The Hills of California and The Grove at The Huntington, Angry Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous at Lyric Stage, and A New Era at Company One.

Andrew Stevens Purdy as Dill Harris, Scout and Jem's friend. Credits include The Book of Mormon on Broadway, Newsies at The Gateway, and Crazy for You at Reagle Music Theatre.

Rafael Jordan as Tom Robinson, a Black man accused of a crime. Credits include Caesar and Cleopatra and The Fears Off Broadway, Two Trains Running at Hartford Stage, and runboyrun at Magic Theatre.

Jesse Garlick as Horace Gilmer, a prosecuting attorney. Credits include The Band's Visit at The Huntington and SpeakEasy Stage, Good and Who Would Be King Off Broadway, and Dalloway: First Love at Gloucester Stage.

Ken Cheeseman as Judge Taylor, a presiding Alabama judge. Credits include Eureka Day and Rosencrantz & Guildenstern are Dead at The Huntington, The Cherry Orchard Off Broadway, and the film The Drama.

Jackie Scholl as Mayella Violet Ewell, a young woman who makes an accusation. Credits include Leopoldstadt at The Huntington, Ghosts at The Gamm, and Circle Mirror Transformation at Harbor Stage Company.

Liam Craig as Bob Ewell, Mayella's father. Credits include Amphitryon at The Huntington, Boeing Boeing on Broadway, and Crooked Cross and Timon of Athens Off Broadway.

Michael Poignand as Sherriff Heck Tate, the local Maycomb sheriff. Credits include The Hills of California at The Huntington, Speaking in Tongues and The Taming of the Shrew on Broadway, and The Christians at Apollinare.

Kyle Cameron as Link Deas, Tom Robinson's employer. Credits include The Hills of California at The Huntington, Glass. Kill. What If If Only. Imp. and By the Water Off Broadway, and Anna Karenina at Denver Center.

Aimee Doherty as Ms. Stephanie, a neighborhood gossip, Dill's Mother, and Mrs. Dubose, a sharp-tongued neighbor. Credits include The Hills of California and Merrily We Roll Along at The Huntington, Hello Dolly! at Lyric Stage, and A Man of No Importance at SpeakEasy Stage.

Jesse Hinson as Boo Radley, a reclusive and mysterious neighbor, and Mr. Cunningham, a local farmer. Credits include Oedipus El Rey and We Had a World at The Huntington, Pru Payne at SpeakEasy Stage, and Rx Machina (Boston Playwrights' Theatre).

Lewis D. Wheeler as Dr. Reynolds, the local Maycomb doctor, and the Bailiff. Credits include The Hills of California and The Triumph of Love at The Huntington, No Man's Land at ART, and the film Don't Look Up.

Ashley Frith as the musician / co-composer. Credits include Titanic at Theatre-By-the-Sea, White Rose at Off The Page Theatre Company, and Marisol at Trinity Repertory Company.

Ensemble includes: Wyatt Anton, Liam Delaney, Bob Gallagher, Raissa Karim, Zach Kautter, James Milord, Cameron Mysliwicz, Alex W. Pollock, Scott Salley, Joanna Strapp, and Will Sheerin.

Understudies include: Wyatt Anton, Raissa Karim, Zach Kautter, James Milord, Alex W. Pollock, Jackie Scholl, Joanna Strapp, and Lewis D. Wheeler.

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