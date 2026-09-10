Casey Sherman's HELLTOWN to be Presented at the Wilbur Theatre

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New York Times best-selling author Casey Sherman is bringing Helltown, his classic true-crime thriller, to the stage with its world premiere scheduled at Boston's historic Wilbur Theatre on April 11, 2027.

Sherman is writing and directing the stage adaptation of Helltown: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod, which is based on his 2022 national best-seller. Helltown chronicles the macabre true story of serial killer Tony Costa, who butchered several young women in Provincetown, Massachusetts in the late 1960's. Described as a combination between Charles Manson and Jack the Ripper, Costa used his charm to lure his unsuspecting victims into the dunes and dark woods of the outer Cape, killing them, dismembering their bodies and burying them in shallow graves. Along with police detectives, literary icons Kurt Vonnegut and Norman Mailer joined the hunt for the killer and for the truth.

Sherman's ensemble cast includes Gary Tanguay (The Chair Company), David Pridemore (The Finest Hours), Michael Zuccola (Vault), Stephen Lattimer (The Finest Hours), Alison Wachtler (Chappaquiddick), Russ Gannon (Eephus) Patty O'Neil (Stronger), Arthur Hiou (How to Rob), Lin Hult (Free Guy), Keith Rosary (Wings), Ronnie White (Law & Order: SUV) and several others. Nick Franco will serve as stage manager.

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