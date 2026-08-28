Video: NOISES OFF at Barrington Stage Run
The production is now on stage through September 6th, 2026.
A new trailer for NOISES OFF has arrived from Barrington Stage Company, giving audiences a preview of the backstage farce running in Pittsfield. The clip follows earlier rehearsal footage the theatre released showing the cast working through the play's chaotic physical comedy.
NOISES OFF, written by Michael Frayn, centers on a theatre troupe rehearsing and performing a fictional sex farce called Nothing On. The action unfolds both onstage and off as the production spirals into chaos, built around escalating physical comedy and mishaps. The production is directed by Gordon Greenberg.
Noises Off plays August 19-September 6, 2026 in the Boyd-Quinson Theater in Pittsfield, part of a summer season that has also included the world premiere of Dead Girl's Quinceañera and a production of A Chorus Line.
Barrington Stage previously shared rehearsal footage from NOISES OFF, giving audiences an early look at the cast in preparation before the show opened to the public.
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