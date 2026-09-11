JO – THE LITTLE WOMEN MUSICAL Partners With Louisa May Alcott's Orchard House

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The team behind Jo– The Little Women Musical has announced a new partnership with Louisa May Alcott's Orchard House, the historic non-profit Concord home where Alcott wrote and set the classic novel Little Women. The partnership will launch on September 21, 2026, with a special evening at Orchard House exploring how Alcott's classic novel is being reimagined for the musical stage.

Jo – The Little Women Musical has also released the new video of the show's title number “Little Women,” featuring Kerry Ellis and the show's cast, taped live at London's Theater Royal Drury Lane in January 2026.

The “Page to Stage” conversation and talkback event will bring together members of the writing and creative team for Jo – The Little Women Musical, discussing the process of adapting the book for a contemporary theatrical audience while honoring Alcott's characters, themes, and emotional world. The event will take place on September 21, 2026 at 7:30 PM at Concord School of Philosophy (399 Lexington Road, Concord MA) on the grounds of Orchard House. Seating is limited and reservations are required. Light refreshments will be served. There is a suggested donation of $20. For tickets, please visit Orchard House online HERE.

“For everyone involved with Jo, forming a relationship with Orchard House is incredibly special,” comments Brian Purcell, lead producer of Jo – The Little Women Musical. “This is the place where Louisa May Alcott wrote Little Women and where so much of the world she created actually lived. As we continue bringing Jo March's story to the stage, we want that work to remain connected to the history, spirit and legacy of Alcott herself. Jan Turnquist and the team at Orchard House have been extraordinary partners, and we're excited about what we're building together.”

Jan Turnquist, Executive Director of Orchard House, adds: “Little Women is beloved across the world. Translated into more than 50 languages, its message — choose love, care for others, and proudly be yourself despite your flaws — offers hope and encouragement to readers of all ages. When I heard the music of Jo - The Little Women Musical and saw the concert in London, which captures those universal themes so brilliantly, I knew this adaptation would speak across cultures like no other. I'm delighted to see a new generation discover Little Women through music and theater, and to connect with the real family and the home where the book was written and set. I'm so excited that Orchard House is partnering with Jo.”

“What makes this partnership meaningful is that it connects the place Little Women began with where Jo is going,” says the musical's lead producer Rob O'Neill. “As we build toward a commercial stage production, we hope to bring the story to audiences far beyond the theater through live performance, filmed storytelling, and new platforms and inspire more people to visit Orchard House and discover this special place where Alcott's legacy lives on.”

As part of this partnership, the Jo team and Orchard House will create new ways for audiences to engage with Alcott and Little Women. The first of these initiatives will be a special mini-virtual tour of Orchard House, hosted by Jan Turnquist. The experience will offer online audiences a closer look at select objects, personal belongings, and meaningful details from Alcott's home, with Turnquist sharing the history behind these treasured items and how they connect to the people, experiences, and moments that inspired Little Women. Accompanied by music from Jo – The Little Women Musical, the virtual experience will be featured on the Orchard House website and is designed to give viewers a compelling glimpse inside this extraordinary historic home while inspiring them to visit Concord and experience the full tour in person.

Jo – The Little Women Musical centers on Jo March, exploring her journey as a writer, sister and young woman determined to find her own voice and create a life on her own terms. The musical features music by Dan Redfeld and book and lyrics by Christina Harding and John Gabriel Koladziej.

Its cast album was recorded at Abbey Road Studios and features Grammy Award nominee Christine Allado as Jo alongside an acclaimed company including Tony Award winners Laura Benanti, Christine Ebersole, and Bob Gunton, among others.

In January 2026, the musical received a sold-out concert presentation at London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane, featuring a 27-piece orchestra and a cast that included Allado, Kerry Ellis, Julian Ovenden, Tracie Bennett, Barry James, Chris Mann, Tobias Turley, Kelly Mathieson, Eleanor Grant and Sophie Pollono.

The musical is currently continuing its development toward a commercial production.

As part of the growing relationship between the organizations, official Jo – The Little Women Musical merchandise is also now available through the Orchard House Museum Store, including cast album CDs, vinyl editions, and Jo tote bags.

For the Jo producers and the musical's creative team, the Orchard House partnership represents an opportunity to connect the future life of the musical directly to the origins of Alcott's story.

ABOUT JO – THE LITTLE WOMEN MUSICAL

Inspired by Louisa May Alcott's novel, Jo – The Little Women Musical is a new musical centered on Jo March and her journey to become a writer while navigating family, love, loss and the expectations placed upon a young woman determined to forge her own path.

Featuring music by Dan Redfeld and book and lyrics by Christina Harding and John Gabriel Koladziej, JO uses a sweeping, cinematic score to bring the emotional world of the March family to life.

The musical's cast album was recorded at Abbey Road Studios and released in 2025, followed by a sold-out concert presentation at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London in January 2026.

ABOUT Louisa May Alcott'S ORCHARD HOUSE

Louisa May Alcott's Orchard House, located in Concord, Massachusetts, is the family home where Alcott wrote and set Little Women. An authentically preserved historic site for over 115 years, Orchard House welcomes visitors from around the world and continues its mission of sharing the Alcott family's history, creativity, and enduring cultural legacy.

SEPTEMBER 21, 2026 – JO – THE LITTLE WOMEN MUSICAL: FROM PAGE TO STAGE

Louisa May Alcott's Orchard House, Concord, Massachusetts

A special conversation with members of the writing and creative team behind Jo – The Little Women Musical exploring the transformation of Louisa May Alcott's classic from page to stage.

The event will take place on September 21, 2026 at 7:30 PM. Seating is limited and reservations are required. Light refreshments will be served. There is a suggested donation of $20. For tickets, please visit Orchard House online HERE.

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