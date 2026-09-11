Boston's Huntington Seeks Artist for $25,000 Public-Facing Art Commission

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The Huntington is seeking artists to create a new piece of visual art to be installed in the new East Wing section of its Huntington Theatre venue at 264 Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02115. The art will be installed in a central location, welcoming visitors who are coming to the new artistic spaces and bar.

Submissions will be evaluated anonymously by a group of community stakeholders invited by the Artistic department at The Huntington, and the selected artist will receive a $25,000 commission to complete and install the work by end of August 2027, in time for the opening of the building in Fall 2027.

Opening the highly anticipated, expanded new wing of the Huntington Theatre will complete a decade-long transformation of The Huntington’s historic home on Huntington Ave. The space will incorporate a new, modern venue alongside the original Huntington Theatre on the first two floors of the Toll Brothers residential tower, The Lyra. Featuring expansive lobbies, flexible performance spaces, a bar/lounge/café, and an outdoor balcony overlooking Huntington Ave, the East Wing is an exciting, fresh space for the community to connect with art and artists daily and year-round.

Mid-career and established artists are encouraged to submit samples of their portfolio demonstrating their ability to create large scale pieces for public spaces. More information about submission guidelines can be found here at huntingtontheatre.org/gallery-submissions.

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