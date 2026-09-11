THRILLER PARADE Flash Mob to Take Over Academy of Music

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Expect to see zombies taking over the Academy of Music Theatre on Friday, October 30, at 5:00pm and 5:15pm during the Thriller Parade, the first event of the Academy's 2026-27 Season Series, held on the plaza in front of the historic venue located at 274 Main Street, Northampton. The rain date for this event is Saturday, October 31.

Participation in this flash-mob-style dance is open to the public, regardless of dance experience. The cost to participate is $20; participants will be granted access to a video in order to learn the dance and will be given a wristband to denote them as an official Thriller Parade dancer. Thriller dancers will also need to attend a mandatory group rehearsal on Sunday, October 25, at 10:00am at the Academy of Music, led by choreographer Zazie Tobey. Dancers will need to provide their own zombie costumes and makeup for the event. Additional dance classes for participants who want extra support are available at an additional cost of $15 per class, held October 10 and 11 at 10:00am.

Registration can be purchased on the Academy of Music's Events page at aomtheatre.com, by calling the Academy box office at 413-584-9032 x105, or in person at the box office Tuesday through Friday, 3:00pm-6:00pm. Registration Will Close on Monday, October 19. Additional dance classes can be purchased through the box office in person or by phone.

Attendance is free to watch the Thriller Parade on October 30, and audience members are encouraged to come back to the Academy for the 6:30pm performance of Beetlejuice JR., by Academy Youth Productions. Participants who attend the Beetlejuice JR. performance the evening of October 30 and wear their wristbands will receive a free snack or candy item at the concession stand.

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